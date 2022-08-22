Calyptus Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Provepharm to Accelerate Development of an Acute Care Injectable Product

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyptus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ("Calyptus") announced that it entered into an agreement with Provepharm SAS ("Provepharm"), to accelerate the development, marketing and distribution of a complex injectable product used in acute care settings. With the consummation of the transaction, Provepharm acquired global rights to the product from Calyptus and will take on all development activities and ultimately commercial distribution upon approval. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Calyptus Co-founders - Sujeet Singh, Dr. Puiho Yuen and Shubhayu Sinharoy said, "We are thrilled to partner with Provepharm on this lead pipeline asset. We believe that combining Calyptus' know-how and R&D capability with Provepharm's institutional operational strength in the United States, along with its developmental capabilities, will provide patients with more options to affordable and accessible medication."

Matthieu Leuwers, Provepharm's Chief Business Development Officer said, "Provepharm strengthens its portfolio of sterile injectables in development to reinforce its product offering commercialized directly to hospital health care professionals in U.S.A. and Europe."

About Calyptus

Calyptus is a pharmaceutical company based in Princeton N.J., whose mission is to improve lives of patients by increasing access and affordability of quality medicines. Founded in 2017, Calyptus is developing a portfolio of sterile products (generic ANDAs and specialty 505(b)2s) that resolve technological complexity, create accelerated regulatory pathways, bridge unmet medical needs and overcome market access barriers. Additional information is available on Calyptus' website at www.calyptuspharma.com.

About Provepharm

Provepharm Life Solutions is a French international and independent pharmaceutical laboratory, based in Marseille, France, and Philadelphia, U.S.A. specializing on molecule revitalization.

Its long-standing expertise in fine chemistry and 25 years of experience in R&D allows it to improve the purity of active pharmaceutical ingredients to the highest standards for the development of drug products and medical devices. Provepharm's strategy has already proven successful through the patented development and approval of Provayblue® (methylene blue injection, USP) notably in the European Union and the United States of America. Additional information is available on Provepharm's website at www.provepharm.com and Linkedin.

CONTACT

Name: Shubhayu Sinharoy, COO Calyptus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 269-873-0430

Website: www.calyptuspharma.com

SOURCE Calyptus Pharmaceuticals