Calyx / Invicro Forges a Strategic Collaboration with BAMF Health to Accelerate Clinical Translation of Radioligand Therapies and Immuno-Oncology Agents

This collaboration addresses challenges caused by fragmented service ecosystems, which have led to duplicative efforts, slow knowledge transfer, and prolonged development timelines. By combining Calyx / Invicro's radiochemistry and imaging biomarker solutions with BAMF Health's advanced radiopharmacy facility—which supports a range of alpha, beta, and gamma agents, and molecular imaging and therapy clinics—biotech and pharmaceutical companies now have an end-to-end resource for translating these advanced programs into clinical trials.

A catalyzing project for this partnership is an actinium-225 initiative, for which TerraPower is supplying actinium-225, and BAMF is leveraging its GE HealthCare StarGuide™ SPECT/CT and dosimetry expertise to enhance the study and application of actinium-225 in RLT.

This association represents a key moment in our industry, as contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, and imaging clinics must collaborate more than ever to support these complicated and technically demanding RLT and IO programs. This collaboration and working relationship streamlines operations with easier contracting and communication, brings together knowledge across scientific, regulatory, and operational areas, and provides access to the latest technologies from early preclinical research to patient imaging.

"The success of Calyx / Invicro's translational model in the CNS field, demonstrated at our London and New Haven clinics, shows the effectiveness of an integrated service approach. We believe our partnership with BAMF Health will bring the same level of innovation and acceleration to oncology," said Edward Hogan, COO of Calyx / Invicro.

BAMF Health's Director of Clinical Trials, Dan Rogers, added, "Combining our strengths with Calyx / Invicro allows us to tackle the unique challenges of developing radioligand and immuno-oncology therapies. This collaboration is set to enhance and speed up the development process, towards our mission of making precision medicine available and affordable to everyone."

Through this partnership, Calyx / Invicro and BAMF Health aim to tackle key hurdles in the clinical translation of radioligand and immuno-oncology treatments. Their combined efforts highlight a commitment to advancing these therapies, redefining oncology care standards, and ensuring faster access to promising treatments for patients.

About Calyx / Invicro

Calyx / Invicro is a trusted global provider of scientific and medical expertise for imaging strategy, implementation, and analysis in clinical trials. The organizations have combined to create a new global leader in the provision of medical imaging solutions and to deliver the broadest range of preclinical – late-phase imaging services in the industry, including imaging biomarkers, core lab services, analytics, and software.

With operations in six countries, Calyx / Invicro helps global pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research organizations achieve their development objectives in key therapeutic areas including oncology, central nervous system, and respiratory, and is meeting the growing demand for enhanced imaging and new therapies in fast-growing specialties such as radiotherapy, gastroenterology, inflammation, fibrosis, and mitochondrial imaging.

Visit Calyx.ai and Invicro.com for more information.

About BAMF Health

BAMF Health is the world's first vertically integrated platform for intelligence-based precision medicine. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health employs the most advanced theranostic imaging technology to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and conduct advanced clinical trials. Our overriding mission is to empower patients to become people again. With a team of data scientists, researchers, software engineers, and clinicians —all working in lockstep—we're making good on it. To learn more about BAMF Health, visit www.bamfhealth.com.

