Calyx Appoints Industry Pioneer as Chief Medical Officer

An acknowledged expert in Neuroradiology, Musculoskeletal Radiology, and Interventional Radiology, Dr. Bravo brings more than 30 years of broad experience to Calyx. His expertise stems from having served as a board-certified diagnostic radiologist at highly acclaimed healthcare centers including Brigham and Women's Hospital, as a faculty member at leading academic institutions such as Harvard Medical School, and as a trusted scientific advisor to numerous global pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Calyx, he was the Medical Director of Sand Lake Imaging, on the International Scientific Advisory Board for Siemens Medical Corporation's syngo.via, and served as an investigator on over 100 pharmaceutical, non-pharmaceutical, and government-funded research projects.

"As one of the industry's key opinion leaders and a practicing radiologist, Dr. Bravo brings a well-rounded and strategic perspective on how to optimize clinical research in order to help trial sponsors and CROs meet their development objectives," said Gavin Nichols, CEO of Calyx. "We're thrilled to have him join us – and know that our customers will benefit from the deep and diverse experience he brings to the table."

As CMO, Dr. Bravo will lead the company's scientific, medical, and clinical groups in evolving the Calyx reader model and in defining solutions and services that meet the needs of Calyx customers today and as the field of clinical research continues to evolve.

"The collection, management, analysis, and submission of clinical trial data presents numerous challenges for clinical researchers," said Dr. Bravo. "As the leader in delivering innovative imaging and eClinical solutions, Calyx has set the standard for reliably solving complex problems to help the global clinical research community succeed. I'm excited to work with our team of 80 in-house scientific, medical, and clinical experts in advancing clinical development for our global customers."

