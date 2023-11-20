Calyx CTMS Select Delivers Robust Functionality for Small/Mid-sized Biopharma and CROs

Calyx

20 Nov, 2023, 07:55 ET

Pre-configured, scalable trial management system enables quicker study starts at a lower cost

NOTTINGHAM, England and BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and eRegulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research announces an offering for small and mid-sized (SMID) biopharmaceutical companies and CROs that delivers the reliability and global operational support of a proven Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) with faster implementation times and at lower costs.

Calyx CTMS Select is a scalable, pre-configured, and validated solution with the rich features required for effective clinical trial management oversight and monitoring. Based on Calyx's 25+ years of expertise supporting diverse trials, it is perfectly tailored to meet the needs, timelines, and budgets of SMID organizations that don't require CTMS customization.

"We listened closely to our customers in designing a robust CTMS solution that's backed by Calyx's global support team and enables SMID organizations to scale as their operations require," said Serena Barker, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Technology at Calyx. "We're delighted to extend our expertise on best practices to drive value for these organizations and to deliver a reliable CTMS that enables them to simplify the oversight of their trials at a lower cost than comparable solutions available today."

Calyx CTMS Select can be implemented in as little as 6-8 weeks and includes out-of-the-box eTMF and EDC integrations and sophisticated features – such as comprehensive site payments – that are rarely included in solutions for smaller organizations.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

