Calyx Honored as a 2019 Weatherhead 100 Award Winner

CLEVELAND, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, an enterprise class IT solutions partner to small and mid-market businesses, announced that it has been named by the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University as one of the fastest growing companies in northeast Ohio. Calyx celebrated this outstanding achievement with other fellow Weatherhead winners at the spirited black-tie award ceremony on December 12, 2019.

Weatherhead 100

The annual Weatherhead 100 list is a recognition of an elite group of companies in the region who are the best example of leadership, growth and success in Northeast Ohio over the past five years.

Calyx, who ranked 21st in the field of 100, reported a growth rate of 306.66% in the five-year period ending from 2014 through 2018. Jason Fordu, CEO, stated, "We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in our region. It's a real testament to the commitment of our team, and our relentless pursuit of creating better ways for our clients to work and prosper."

Fordu is optimistic about his company's continued growth as more companies are placing a greater priority on IT-related assets and projects. "IT can play a significant role in helping companies shape and meet their strategic objectives. We help organizations see IT differently — as a critical asset rather than expense."

About Calyx

Calyx provides a new way for small and mid-market businesses to evolve to cloud-based operations with the support of experts who understand the importance of scalability, reliability, accessibility and security. The company offers a complete ecosystem of enterprise class IT-as-a-service solutions, from assessment and consulting to a fully managed cloud environment, network and support, to business intelligence. Their holistic approach enables clients to rapidly advance their technological capabilities and improve business outcomes by working with less risk, hassle and disruption. www.calyxit.com

Media Contact:

Mark Nead

231268@email4pr.com

440-785-1570

SOURCE Calyx

Related Links

http://www.calyxit.com

