Calyx Offers Scientific Consulting to Optimize Clinical Development

Calyx scientific consultants have supported the imaging components of 2,600 clinical trials and 250+ new drug approvals

"Calyx's dedicated scientific team has a long history of helping researchers advance their development pipelines and get new treatments to market sooner," said Gavin Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of Calyx. "Their specific expertise in clinical development makes them a valuable resource to pharmaceutical companies and CROs working to bring new treatments to patients around the world."

Having supported over 2,600 imaging studies and 250+ new drug approvals, Calyx consultants are routinely engaged by biopharmaceutical researchers to ensure the scientific integrity and regulatory compliance of their imaging processes during clinical development.

Calyx Scientific Consulting delivers a broad range of services to meet the specific needs of new product development, including:

Evaluating whether imaging is required based on specific endpoints

Selecting optimal imaging biomarkers to best demonstrate safety and efficacy at each trial phase

Choosing the ideal image acquisition strategy to best support biomarker requirements

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

