Calyx Peak Companies Announces Its VP of Merchandising and Adds Two New Experts to Its Impressive Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx Peak Companies, a multi-state cannabis operator, today announced Jennifer McLaughlin, formerly of Talbots, American Eagle Outfitters, and Gap, Inc., as its VP of Merchandising. Additionally, Keith Dawkins, a C-level media executive with more than 25-years of experience, and Damian Solomon, former Director of Cultivation & Ag Technology for MedMen, will be joining Calyx Peak's diverse board of advisors.

McLaughlin comes to Calyx Peak Companies with nearly two decades of experience in the retail merchandising and change management space, where she ran large corporate retail divisions of up to $500 million in revenue. Her solid track record includes turning around a struggling $134 million business to deliver nearly half of total company growth over three years, creating a strategy that cut the time needed to land a product in stores by 75 percent, and launching several new businesses, including Gap Jewelry and AE Fitness.

"As the cannabis industry continues to flourish and evolve, I am very much looking forward to applying my extensive merchandising insights and experience to Calyx Peak Companies," says McLaughlin. "Looking ahead, we'll be focusing on product expansion and strong branding, while implementing best-in-class operating processes that maximize efficiencies and speed-to-market. Sustainability within the growing cannabis market will also be a critical focus for all Calyx Peak brands and is already an important decision-making filter in our strategy."

Adding to Calyx Peak Capitals' robust board of advisors is Keith Dawkins, a 25-year veteran of the media and entertainment industry, and founder/Chief Executive Officer of Rock Hill Media Ventures, an agency built around curating, incubating, and cultivating ideas for mass consumption. Prior to founding Rock Hill, Dawkins led as CEO of The First Tee, a division of the World Golf Foundation. He also held positions as Executive Vice President of VIACOM, where he oversaw TeenNick, Nicktoons, NickMusic, and Nick Jr. channels for Nickelodeon. Early in his career, Dawkins was a producer on FOX News Channel's original launch team.

Damian Solomon will also be joining Calyx Peak Capitals' board of advisors. Solomon touts more than 20 years of experience in greenhouse management, traditional horticulture, and controlled environment growing systems. He has worked with companies like Eurofresh Farms (North America's largest hydroponic greenhouse operation), Grimmway Farms (North America's largest farming company), and DeRuiter Seeds/Monsanto (global seed company specializing in greenhouse specific vegetable seeds). As Director of Cultivation & Ag Technology for MedMen, he delivered best-of-class procedures, processes and technology to the commercial cannabis space. Regarded as a cannabis industry expert in the field of controlled environment agriculture, Damian recently left MedMen to start his own horticultural consulting company, Plant Geek Consulting, LLC.

"We couldn't be prouder of these new appointments within our company," says Ed Schmults, CEO of Calyx Peak Companies. "As Calyx Peak Companies continues to gain mainstream momentum as a leader in the cannabis market, it is crucial we are aligned with the most knowledgeable and successful experts in both the cannabis and traditional consumer spaces."

About Calyx Peak Companies

Calyx Peak Companies is a leading multi-state operator looking to lead the legal cannabis revolution. The company operates over 300,000 square feet of cultivation, extraction and distribution facilities across multiple states. Calyx Peak launched with a small investment in Nevada and quickly expanded to four states. It is also the proud owner of lauded cannabis brand Josh D Farms, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and second place finisher at The 2019 Emerald Cup in the Licensed Mixed Light Flower Category, and Song Brands, a premium cannabis brand founded by Dr. Paul Song. Calyx Peak Companies continues to invest in its brands and operations in its drive to achieve a dominant position in the rapidly evolving cannabis market. For more information, please visit www.calyxpeak.com.

