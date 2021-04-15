Calyx Releases CTMS v15.0 to Improve Clinical Trial Efficiency

Calyx CTMS on Microsoft's Azure cloud technology delivers robust features that simplify the oversight of clinical trial operations, improve data quality, and reduce trial timelines and cost. Some of the features of CTMS v15.0 enable trial sponsors to:

Better manage clinical trials in today's changing landscape with tools that address the complexities of traditional and decentralized clinical trials

Centralize the operational data of current and historical trials into a single source, providing actionable insights to support informed decision making and drive trial success

Boost productivity by seamlessly connecting to the clinical development ecosystem through standard and custom API integrations

Conduct monitoring visits anywhere, regardless of internet connectivity via the smartphone- accessible Calyx CTMS mobile application

"A key component of Calyx's end-to-end approach to improving trial efficiencies, CTMS v15.0 represents a leap forward for clinical trial sponsors striving to accelerate clinical development in today's competitive market," said Jamie Moss, Chief Operating Officer at Calyx. "By leveraging the system's cloud-based technology, improved interconnectivity, and easily accessible mobile app, clinical trial sponsors are taking the next step in reducing trial risks and ensuring compliance with operational processes to bring new treatments to patients sooner."

Click here for more information on Calyx CTMS.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further, with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

SOURCE Calyx

Related Links

https://www.calyx.ai

