Calyx Welcomes Catalyst to the ACTIVATE CRO Partnership Program

A leading provider of clinical research services, Catalyst Clinical Research's full-service, niche oncology CRO solution is focused on next-generation cancer therapies. Catalyst Oncology offers skilled management of immuno-oncology and targeted therapies, as well as expert oversight of complex study designs to deliver customized clinical research solutions exclusively for the biotech market.

"We see a lot of synergies between Calyx's expertise in medical imaging, particularly in early-phase oncology development, and Catalyst Oncology's clinical development services for the advancement of new cancer treatments," said Andrew Zupnick, PhD, Vice President of Oncology Drug Development at Catalyst. "We're pleased to form a relationship through their CRO partnership program and look forward to working together as we help our customers bring novel therapies to cancer patients in need."

The ACTIVATE Solutions for CRO Partners program is designed to provide close alignment between Calyx and its CRO partners. By participating in the ACTIVATE CRO program, Catalyst can better meet the imaging needs of their clients and help accelerate oncology trial execution and data collection, ultimately delivering more customer value.

"Catalyst is at the forefront in delivering customized services that meet the evolving needs and unexpected changes inherent in oncology clinical development," said John Blakeley, Chief Commercial Officer at Calyx. "We're delighted to welcome them to our partnership network and to support their knowledgeable, experienced team with a proven imaging solution as they execute complex oncology trials for their biotech clients."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

About Catalyst

Catalyst Clinical Research is a clinical development organization providing highly customizable research solutions to the global biopharmaceutical industry through two established clinical solutions: Catalyst Flex and Catalyst Oncology. With over 500 staff and offices in the US and EU, the company provides multi-therapeutic global resourcing and functional services through Catalyst Flex and Catalyst Oncology, a full-service oncology CRO offering. The company's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping them drive breakthrough clinical development studies leveraging Catalyst's expert teams and innovative technologies.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

