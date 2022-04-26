Calyxt Announces Strategic Hires in Business Development and Manufacturing

Continued investment in key hires to strategically position Company for future growth and scale

ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company, yesterday welcomed the second of two director-level hires in areas critical to the continued advancement of the Company's key technology and business development goals.

The first hire was Ms. Suellen Boot who joined as Business Development Director earlier in April. Ms. Boot brings more than twenty years of business development expertise to Calyxt, where she will lead partnerships, deal structuring, valuation modeling, transaction execution and alliance management for the Company's key target markets. The second hire is Ms. Elizabeth Teigland who joined today as Manufacturing Director. Ms. Teigland brings over 15 years of chemistry and purification expertise to Calyxt. She will be responsible for leading and managing the optimization of the Company's BioFactory Production System and play a significant role in helping to facilitate pilot to commercial scale production of the of customer demand-driven compounds.

"I am pleased to welcome Suellen and Elizabeth to Calyxt," said Michael. A Carr, President and Chief Executive Officer at Calyxt. "Their arrivals are critical for advancing two of our near-term revenue streams: business development and BioFactory commercialization. Each of these talented individuals bring unique skills that equip our company for increased growth and momentum.

Utilizing its PlantSpring™ technology platform, Calyxt strives to enable customers to create products using plant-based ingredients that can be used to help customers meet their sustainability goals. "Suellen's experience is well aligned with our strategy to deliver plant-based synthetic biotechnology solutions to target customers in the identified key end markets of cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals," Mr. Carr continued. "Furthermore, Elizabeth's experience in portfolio management for innovation, commercialization, and product development will bolster our plant chemistry manufacturing and production capabilities. Both hires are important steps in executing on our business plan and key milestone achievements."

Ms. Boot most recently served as Managing Director, Natural Innovation & Operation at Green Line. Prior to that, she served as VP Sales & Marketing at Bio Component Research, and Global Manager, Technical Marketing at Lonza Consumer Care and at Arch Personal Care Products. Previously, Ms. Boot held several marketing manager and global product roles at Croda Inc., GE Advanced Materials, and Brooks Industries, Inc. Ms. Boot holds a B.S. in Biochemistry from St. Andrews Presbyterian College.

Ms. Teigland joins Calyxt from Agropour Ingredients, where she served as Director of Protein Research and led a cross-functional, global team with ingredient and reliable method development. Prior to that, she served as Research Scientist at Saputo Dairy Foods USA, and as Field Application Specialist at m2p-labs GmbH. Previously, Ms. Teigland held various biotechnology and chemistry roles at Cargill, Inc. Ms. Teigland holds a B.S. in Biochemistry and Chemistry from University of Iowa and a M.S. in Chemistry and Microbiology from University of Oregon.

