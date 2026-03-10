CAM Advisors Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to HOA Accounting Services

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAM Advisors announced that it served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to HOA Accounting Services, Inc. ("HOA Accounting" or the "Company") in connection with its sale in a transaction backed by NextGen Growth Partners, leading a structured and competitive transaction process. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HOA Accounting is one of the largest homeowner association ("HOA") accounting services providers in the United States. Under the stewardship of President Tawny Bartel, the Company has evolved from a local provider into an integrated platform offering financial management and insurance solutions to HOA clients nationwide. The transaction provides HOA Accounting with a long-term partner to support continued growth across both existing and new markets.

"This transaction represents an important milestone for HOA Accounting," said Tawny Bartel, President of HOA Accounting. "CAM Advisors provided objective advice, deep sector knowledge, and disciplined execution throughout a competitive process."

"CAM Advisors is pleased to have served as exclusive sell-side advisor to HOA Accounting on this transaction," said Manvir Heir, Founder & CEO of CAM Advisors. "We believe the outcome reflects HOA Accounting's strong market position and the value created through a thoughtful, well-executed sale process."

About CAM Advisors

CAM Advisors is an independent M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on serving business owners of HOA and condominium management and accounting companies across the United States. The firm provides owner-aligned sell-side advisory services, helping business owners understand value, navigate transaction structure, and execute disciplined sale processes within the community association management industry.

Media Contact

[email protected]

www.camadvisors.co/

