Cam Goodwin, President of HawsGoodwin Wealth, Earns Prestigious CEPA Designation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin Wealth, an independent financial planning and investment management firm, announced today that President and Managing Partner Cam Goodwin successfully achieved the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation, the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning certification program in the world.

Wealth Manager helps business owners integrate exit planning into their business, personal and financial goals

"Exit planning is simply good business strategy for owners of privately-held companies," says Goodwin. "It helps create value now by addressing all the business, personal, financial, legal and tax issues involved in the eventual transition of your business."

According to the Exit Planning Institute, a provider of education and research for exit planning professionals, 66 percent of the current U.S. business market is owned by Baby Boomers, who are set to transition within the next decade. They also report that only 20 to 30 percent of businesses that go to market actually sell, leaving a significant number of owners "without solid options to harvest their wealth and ensure economic continuity into the next generation."

"I always want to be a valuable resource, and exit planning is an essential competency for advisors who work with today's business owners," says Goodwin. "I was eager to gain best-in-class business practices to help my clients understand the true value of their company and best prepare for transitioning."

To earn the CEPA credential, candidates must satisfy professional experience and education requirements, attend a rigorous five-day executive-MBA-style educational program, complete 100 hours of self-study, and pass a four-hour written examination. Once earned, the certification must be renewed every three years through additional studies and leadership activities.

ABOUT CAM GOODWIN

W. Cam Goodwin, CFP®, CEPA, President and Managing Partner provides independent advice and investment planning to individual clients and small to mid-sized companies. He began his career as Vice President of Investments with Independence Trust Company and co-founded HawsGoodwin Wealth in 2008 after serving in Merrill Lynch's Global Private Client Group. The University of Mississippi finance graduate is an accomplished writer. His equity research reports and commentary have been published by Motley Fool and he is a frequent guest contributor to the Nashville Business Journal.

ABOUT HAWSGOODWIN WEALTH

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independently owned and operated, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to individuals, families and businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin was recently named to the 2020 INC 5000 list, as well as the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States (this is the seventh annual FT 300 list and HawsGoodwin has earned a spot on the list for two consecutive years). The firm has more than $500 million in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com .

DISCLOSURES:

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

The Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation is a voluntary designation that signifies an advisor has successfully completed the CEPA program and passed the closed book proctored exam, plus met the professional experience and educational requirements. The designation is administered through Exit Planning Institute (EPI). The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients. The CFP® certification is granted by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board).

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC (HawsGoodwin) is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about HawsGoodwin, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives, can be found in our Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

