CAM Industrial Solutions Successfully Completes Acquisition of Worley's North American Maintenance and Turnaround Business and Power Operations and Maintenance Business

News provided by

CAM Industrial Solutions LLC

26 May, 2023, 16:49 ET

HOUSTON and CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAM Industrial Solutions LLC ("CAM Industrial Solutions") today announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Worley's North American maintenance and turnaround business as well as Worley's power operations and maintenance business. The company now has pro forma annual revenue of approximately $800 million, over 5,000 employees, and a leading market position.

Mr. Donovan Boyd, Chief Executive Officer of CAM Industrial Solutions, said, "CAM Industrial Solutions begins a new chapter today. We extend a warm welcome to our newest employees and customers. We will continue to deliver safe, high-quality, and responsive service to our customers, and together we will grow the company into the preeminent provider of hard craft maintenance and turnaround services in North America."

Mr. Mick Kaefer, President of the company, added, "We thank our customers, employees, and investors for their trust in us, and we are committed to exceptional safety processes and to building long-term value for all. We also thank Worley for their support of our business and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future. We are excited to build upon our quality service, which is our key differentiator, and see excellent opportunities for growth ahead."

CAM Industrial Solutions is a portfolio company of an investor group led by Cross Rapids Capital LP ("Cross Rapids Capital"). Cross Rapids Capital is an operationally driven investment firm, focused on acquiring industrial and services companies in North America. Cross Rapids Capital Partner, Mr. Kyle Cruz, concluded, "We are thrilled to partner with the leadership team and employees of CAM Industrial Solutions to accelerate investment in the business and position it for growth."

About CAM Industrial Solutions LLC:  CAM Industrial Solutions LLC provides maintenance and turnaround services to refineries, chemical plants, natural resource extraction and processing, and other industrial facilities across the U.S. and Canada, as well as operations and maintenance services to utilities. We employ a variety of craft, including pipefitters, boilermakers, electricians, carpenters, welders, ironworkers, millwrights, equipment operators, riggers, scaffolders, insulators, machinists, HSE technicians, and many others. For more information, please visit camindustrialsolutions.com.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.: Cross Rapids Capital L.P. is an operationally driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success. For more information, please visit crossrapids.com.

SOURCE CAM Industrial Solutions LLC

Also from this source

Worley and CAM Industrial Solutions announce the sale and purchase of Worley's North American maintenance and turnaround business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.