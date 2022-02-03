CAM4 partners with 'HOT HAUS', a Queer Reality Competition Show hosted by Tiffany "New York" Pollard

On episode 3 (premiering on OUTtv tonight, January 27 th ), HOT HAUS contestants will be webcamming for their life , performing exclusively on the CAM4 platform for their fans in hopes of advancing to the next round. The contestant who makes the lowest tips will be voted off.

"Sex workers, sex educators, and sex-positive content creators have never been given a chance to share the broad spectrum of their talents and lived experiences." says executive producer & showrunner, Topher Cusumano.

"It's incredible to see more mainstream platforms supporting our community and helping content creators reach larger audiences through recognizable media outlets," says Shannon McD, Communications Manager at CAM4. "We are always wanting to elevate creators and provide a safe place where anyone can come to explore. Sexualities, Interests, and Activities."

Join CAM4 as they celebrate their premiere episode streaming across OUTtv Media Group channels within the US, Canada, and parts of Europe. Get ready to be on while being wildly entertained.

SOURCE CAM4