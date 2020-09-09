CAM4 Partners with King Noire & Jet Setting Jasmine to Launch Royal Fetish Radio Podcast Series

This series is structured to be informative, inclusive, and accessible for seasoned BDSM pros and wide-eyed first timers. It also delves into sticky subjects like racism and politics in porn. Royal Fetish Radio features regular guest appearances from R. – a citizen from the vanilla world of regular folks who may not know the ins and outs of fetish life. R rounds out the conversation and gives rookies the chance to become seasoned pros in their own pleasure journey.

"I am so excited that CAM4 is taking on the challenge of catapulting Royal Fetish Radio to a larger audience," shares Jet Setting Jasmine. "There is so much value in exploring the full range of sex and sexuality; including kink and all its intersections. Podcasting gives our fans a point of entry into the way we talk about tough topics, laugh to keep from crying and process the many aspects of being kinky sex workers while maintaining our personal dignity and full humanity"

"Porn & Politics is broadcasting unapologetically right at the intersection of race and sex in America," explains co-host, King Noire. "No subject is off limits or out of our reach. BDSM, Presidential Debates, Whorephobia, Alternative Relationships, Parenting, Affairs - both Foreign and Evangelical. We go off on all of it!"

"This show is a wonderful merging of many different worlds," shares R., the show's recurring guest host & Vanilla Citizen. "Although I am not in the adult entertainment industry, the subjects we discuss are often overlooked yet are real curiosities amongst people in the real world!"

SOURCE CAM4