CAM4Radio Drops "Becoming a Pornstar" Podcast Series Documenting Trans Performer Evie Envy's Journey to Stardom!

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GLOBAL: Adult Podcast Network CAM4Radio drops its latest originally produced podcast series Becoming a Pornstar hosted by award-winning trans performer Evie Envy. This series will feature a collection of intimate and engaging conversations between Evie and a roster of industry legends like Domino Presley, Romi Rain, Max Konnor, and more who offer insight, hilarious anecdotes, and advice to help Evie thrive.

Becoming A Pornstar with Evie Envy (CNW Group/CAM4Radio)

After just under a year as a performer, this rising starlet is already building an impressive portfolio, working with major studios like Trans Angels and Grooby and winning the 2021 Transgender Erotica Award (TEA) for Best Non-US Performer. Becoming a Pornstar is for anyone who is hungry for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make it in the wild world of adult entertainment.

"I'm ready to show the world that I have what it takes to thrive in this industry," shares host and rising star Evie Envy. "With this podcast, I hope to uncover the ins and the outs of the industry, helping both herself and others through the exciting journey of becoming a pornstar!"

"I'm thrilled to have the incredible Evie Envy host this exciting and informative series," says Shannon McD, Managing Producer of CAM4Radio. "Evie is an inspiring example of setting your mind to something and achieving it, and her willingness to be open and curious with her guests and audience makes every episode engaging and exciting for both the lovers and legends of industry!"

New episodes drop every Monday on all major podcast platforms or on CAM4's Safe For Work YouTube Channel.

Keep up with CAM4Radio programming on Instagram: @cam4radio

SOURCE CAM4Radio