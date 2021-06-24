Camano Studio Tour Kicks Off Friday June 25

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the Camano Island Studio Tour returns and will run Friday, June 25 – Sunday, June 27 from 10am – 5pm.

Since 1999, artists on Camano Island and Stanwood have invited the public into their studios and galleries. The Camano Studio Tour has since become the biggest tourist event on the Island and has attributed to a growing artist community with nearly 100 members of the Camano Arts Association.

Visitors enjoying one of the many studio tour stops. The studio tour has some of the most densely diverse art styles from prolific artists.

While the tour was put on hold last year due to COVID-19, it is back for a special 3-day weekend this year June 25-27.

"We anticipate the tour to return to its traditional two-weekend Mother's Day event in 2022," said Mary Simmons, a glass artist and this year's tour director. "But we are thrilled to be able to provide a taste of the tour this weekend for all those who appreciate art on Camano Island and Stanwood."

This free self-guided studio and gallery tour features 31 artists at 15 studios and 4 galleries* across Stanwood and Camano Island. A full map and details about participating artists can be found on the tour's website and downloadable brochure. Printed brochures will also be available throughout the community, including:

Sno King Library at Terry's Corner

Windermere offices at Terry's Corner

Elger Bay Grocery

Camano Island Art Glass

Matzke Gallery

A Guilded Gallery ( Stanwood )

"Even over one weekend, this still remains one of the most densely diverse arts events in the region featuring talented artists who call this community home," added Simmons. "We can't wait to see everyone again."

More information about participating artists, locations and other details will be announced soon and available on the tour's website: www.camanostudiotour.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Johannes Happonen

[email protected]

206.245.9131

* Studio #1 John Ringen was scheduled to participate at the time the brochure was printed but he is now closed. Robert Dunn who was also showing at his studio will now be at #16 John Hadley.

SOURCE Camano Arts Association

