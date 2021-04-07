Camano Studio Tour to Hold Modified In-Person Tour for 2021

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1997, artists on Camano Island and Stanwood have invited the public into their studios and galleries. The Camano Studio Tour has since become the biggest tourist event on the Island and has attributed to a growing artist community with nearly 100 members in the Camano Arts Association.

Like every other arts event in 2020, the tour was forced to cancel last year due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camano Island Studio Tour

"It was painful to cancel last year but we all knew it was the right thing to do," explained Mary Simmons, a glass artist and this year's Tour director. "The Tour is more than an event for us – it's an opportunity to share the unique community that has formed here as artists from across the region have made the island their home. As we started to think about 2021, we knew we wanted to try to create a responsible, safe event that allowed us to continue that tradition for the artists who rely on the tour every year and for the visitors who have become an extension of our community."

Arts organizations everywhere have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. According to a March 15 report form Americans for the Arts, nationally, financial losses to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are an estimated $15.7 billion. In addition, the report cites that 95% of artists have reported loss of income and 79% experienced a decrease in creative work.

Tour organizers felt a sense of urgency to evaluate how they might be able to host a version of the Studio Tour to help address both the economic challenges of 2020 as well as the cultural and social value of the event. Taking place over a single weekend June 25 – 27, it will feature 32 artists at 16 studios and four galleries.

"We feel confident that we can present a safe, enjoyable studio tour this year," added Simmons. "The artists here like everywhere truly depend upon events like this to reconnect with collectors and promote their work. While it will be a different kind of tour, the diversity and quality of the art remains."

More information about participating artists, locations and other details will be announced soon and available on the tour's website: www.camanostudiotour.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mary Simmons

[email protected]

206.795.7909

SOURCE Camano Island Studio Tour

Related Links

https://www.camanostudiotour.com

