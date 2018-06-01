Camargo Celebrates Fifteen Years

Since the beginning, Camargo has been instrumental in helping global pharmaceutical companies identify, develop, and obtain numerous 505(b)(2) NDA approvals. The company was founded in Cincinnati in 2003 by Ken Phelps (President and Founder) and Dr. Ruth Stevens (Chief Scientific Officer and Founder) and focused on being pharmaceutical industry's 505(b)(2) development partner of choice. "For the last 15 years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing strategic drug development services with the highest quality to global pharmaceutical companies around the world…and we look forward to an even brighter future," said Phelps.

Camargo improves medicines by leveraging existing drugs and, more recently, has been involved in one of every five 505(b)(2) NDA approvals. Of the many accomplishments achieved over the course of its 15-year history, Camargo is extremely proud of making a difference in people's lives every day. "We have a wonderful family at Camargo and we are extremely passionate about the work we do. Improving medicines benefits countless lives all over the world," said Stevens. Camargo has the most experienced team of experts providing comprehensive drug development services specialized for the 505(b)(2) approval pathway and global equivalent processes.

"Camargo has achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees and our culture of excellence. With their continual support and with the foundation built in the past, I have great confidence that Camargo will continue to excel well into the future," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer.

