Camargo Pharmaceutical Services Acquires Paidion Research

CINCINNATI, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a leading drug development and commercial partner, announced today it will acquire Paidion Research, Inc., a global pediatric clinical research organization (CRO) based in Durham, N.C.

The acquisition is the second in a continuing effort by Camargo to expand services in order to provide leading integrated solutions tailored to the needs of emerging biopharma companies addressing unmet medical needs in rare and complex areas.

"Half of all patients affected by a rare disease are children," said Camargo CEO, Dan Duffy. "Pediatric research is critical to success as we work to deliver a comprehensive solution to emerging biopharma companies with specialized needs. We are proud to partner with the Paidion team, who have earned their reputation as the leader in pediatric clinical research."

Established in 2013 by CEO Barry Mangum, PharmD, FCP, and COO Betsy Reid, Paidion is the only clinical research company in the United States solely dedicated to children. The Paidion team includes veteran research executives with more than 30 years of experience in academia, global CROs and pharmaceutical companies.

"Our mission is to provide clinical research services that improve the health of children," Mangum said. "Together with Camargo, we can now deliver end-to-end pediatric drug development solutions to reach more patients faster."

"We are excited to partner with Camargo and help our Customers accelerate development, achieve better outcomes, and reach more patients in need," Reid said.

About Paidion

Paidion provides clinical research coordination services that improve the health of children around the world by helping companies and organizations develop clinical trials for pediatric patients. Paidion is dedicated to bringing safe and effective treatments to neonates, infants, children, and adolescents.

Because children respond to medical treatments differently than adults, pediatric clinical trials should be different from adult trials. Paidion is committed to be the industry thought leader in establishing guidelines and best practices for the creation of treatment options for all children.

For more about Paidion, visit paidion.com.

About Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Founded in 2003, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is a leading global strategy, regulatory and commercial partner for emerging biopharma companies. Camargo specializes in rare and complex development programs where no playbook exists, with integrated solutions to reach milestones with speed and capital efficiency.

Camargo has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverage our core expertise in areas such as oncology, pediatrics, rare disease, and 505(b)(2). Camargo is proud to support clients in more than 35 countries around the world. For more information, visit camargopharma.com.

SOURCE Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

