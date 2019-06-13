Camargo Pharmaceutical Services Enhances Drug Development Services Through Acquisition of Montreal-based InSymbiosis

CINCINNATI, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, a leading drug development and commercialization partner, announced today it will acquire InSymbiosis, a Canadian drug development partner which improves how biopharma companies outsource R&D.

This announcement comes after Camargo shared plans earlier this year to expand capabilities and enhance its global presence both organically and through acquisitions.

"Together, we strengthen our ability to help clients reach critical milestones and connect patients to life-changing therapies faster," said Camargo CEO, Dan Duffy. "InSymbiosis provides powerful results for clients looking to optimize their nonclinical and clinical development programs. Combined with Camargo's expertise in drug development strategy and regulatory services, this acquisition accelerates our efforts to deliver an industry-leading integrated drug development solution for the global pharma and biotech market."

Founded in 2005, InSymbiosis is managed by seasoned ex-pharma and contract research organization drug development scientists and executives. Based in Montreal, Canada, the team includes a multidisciplinary drug development group, financial and investment experts, and a strong project management team.

"We started InSymbiosis with a vision to create symbiotic relationships across the healthcare landscape that drive pharmaceutical development forward," said InSymbiosis CEO, Dean Wenham, Ph.D. "Together with Camargo, we deepen our ability to build and advance these relationships and deliver optimized development programs for our clients."

About Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Founded in 2003, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is a global development and commercialization partner to large and small biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a proven ability to help bring life-changing therapies to the market faster and more cost-effectively.

Camargo is established as one of the recognized experts and industry leaders in designing complex, customized development strategies, including those utilizing the FDA 505(b)(2) approval pathway. The company is passionate about the client's success and the differences it can make in the lives of others. Camargo's global reach and client base extends to more than 25 countries.

Camargo is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, visit http://camargopharma.com.

