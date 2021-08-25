Cambay Consulting Names Brad Armstrong as President of Sales - Product Engineering Services Business

KATY, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambay Consulting, a leading global digital transformation company, announced that Brad Armstrong joins them as a President of Sales – Product Engineering Services.

Brad was till recently Vice President – Tech Mahindra Connected World and has held a key position in sales, driving new and strategic relationships with the Global 'Captains of Industry' for over 40 years.

Brad Armstrong

Brad will be responsible for growing the engineering services business multi-fold and forge strategic customer relationships. He will also be responsible for creating, refine and align engineering infrastructure and processes to customer's requirements and help grow Cambay's business. He will also manage sales, presales, delivery, and marketing functions of digital and product engineering services in his new role. Brad will report to Zafar Shaikh, CEO, and will be based near Chicago, Illinois, US.

Brad brings more than 40 years of IT industry experience in building and leading top-performing enterprise sales organizations. Before joining Cambay, Brad held sales leadership roles at Tech M, CYIENT, General Electric, ATS, and others to create the most strategic, cost-effective, and customer-centric infrastructure. He grew the customer base multi-fold and increased the revenue by an average of twenty percent CAGR. Brad is an alumnus of the University of New Mexico, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and has completed some Post Graduate business courses from Stanford University Graduate School with a focus on digital & IoT studies.

"I am excited to join such an experienced team with a robust engineering offering. My foundation of experience integrating engineering, IT, manufacturing, financial, software, and transformative enterprise solutions combined with my DNA of understanding business challenges provides me with the ability to provide unprecedented value, customer delight and drive the next phase of growth," says Brad.

About Cambay:

Cambay Consulting is a global digital transformation firm leveraging Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365 to drive transformational services, innovation, and growth in the digital age. Our combined service capabilities, global scale, and assets – "People, Process, and Technology," help customers overcome disruption and drive transformation in their industries.

With our global delivery team and methodology, in addition to decades of experience, our program methodology around our advisory, design, development, support, and maintenance services by providing quality outcomes to meet your goals and objectives.

Cambay, a Microsoft Managed Partner, is celebrating 10+ years of 'High Performance' delivery and innovation. For more details, please visit: https://cambaycs.com/

Media Contact:

Michael Moore

Cambay Consulting LLC.

832-699-6818

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambay Consulting