Cambay Consulting Names Guru Kandarpi as Global Head of Microsoft Practice

KATY, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambay Consulting, a leading global digital transformation company, announced that Guru Kandarpi joins them as a Global Head of Microsoft Practice.

Guru Kandarpi

Guru will be responsible for re-imagining the next generation of Digital Services, Solutions, and Global Delivery Models on top of Microsoft Cloud Technologies to help our customers drive complex digital transformations. He will also be responsible for fostering client, partner, and advisor relationships to help customers accelerate their journeys. Guru will report to Zafar Shaikh, CEO, and will be based in Bengaluru, India.

Guru is a result-oriented transformational professional with strong experience across multiple industries, including banking, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and Oil & Gas. He specializes in technology consulting, delivery & program management, application services and loves to lead people to deliver outstanding results. In the last few years, he was responsible for running P&L for multi-million projects based on Microsoft cloud technologies – Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365.

Before joining Cambay, Guru spent 25 years in the global technology services industry, including Wipro and CMC, where he held a series of leadership roles, driving digital transformation at a global scale across Microsoft services. Guru has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, India, and an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, India.

Commenting on his appointment, Guru Kandarpi said, I am excited to be associated with Cambay and look forward to building the next-gen consultative services, industry-specific solutions, and global delivery excellence, which would help in delivering innovation to our customers.

About Cambay:

Cambay Consulting is a global digital transformation firm leveraging Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365 to drive transformational services, innovation, and growth in the digital age. Our combined service capabilities, global scale, and assets – "People, Process, and Technology," help customers overcome disruption and drive transformation in their industries.

With our global delivery team and methodology, in addition to decades of experience, our program methodology around our advisory, design, development, support, and maintenance services by providing quality outcomes to meet your goals and objectives.

Cambay, a Microsoft Gold Partner, celebrates 10+ years of 'High Performance' delivery and innovation. For more details, please visit: https://cambaycs.com/

