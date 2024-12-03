Camber Creek Leads $45M Funding for SERHANT. Technologies with Participation from Left Lane Capital

The capital will be utilized to bolster proprietary technology innovations, including the workflow automation platform, S.MPLE

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERHANT. Technologies, the New York City-based holding company with wholly owned subsidiaries including the SERHANT. real estate brokerage, SellIt.com , SERHANT. Studios , and S.MPLE , has raised $45 million in its first equity funding round. The round was led by Camber Creek , the leading venture capital firm focused on driving innovation and disruption in the real estate industry, with participation by Left Lane Capital , a premier venture and growth equity firm known for investing in high-growth consumer and internet technology companies. SERHANT. Technologies will utilize the funding to further develop its proprietary AI workflow automation platform, S.MPLE, a full-service large action model revolutionizing sales workflows, as well as fuel and scale its brokerage, edtech, and content creation/production services.

S.MPLE, the proprietary AI workflow automation platform is a full-service large action model revolutionizing sales workflows.

Founded by Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. Technologies sits at the nexus of real estate, technology, and media. SERHANT. was founded in 2020 with a vision to change the way real estate is sold, and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing and top-selling brokerages, with annual growth exceeding 100% per year. SERHANT. is transforming the real estate industry through its strategic flywheel model, inclusive of:

The award-winning SERHANT. Studios , a full-service production company designed to amplify agent branding and business growth for real estate and beyond for the most followed real estate brokerage brand in the world, with more than 8 million followers and subscribers across social platforms, and a critically acclaimed Netflix show that was just renewed for a second season, titled Owning Manhattan .

SellIt.com , a B2C and B2B nex-gen sales training subscription platform, with over 30,000 members in 128 countries.

The recently launched S.MPLE AI, which replaces all administrative work for salespeople and teams.

"SERHANT. Technologies and our subsidiary brands were founded because I had a new vision for how real estate should be sold," said Founder and CEO Ryan Serhant. "It is in my DNA to drive creative solutions that service the real needs of today's salespeople, and forge unparalleled innovation. I'm proud to work with two leading venture capital firms, Camber Creek and Left Lane, to build upon the great work our teams have done over the past four years and enable us to further advance and fuel a new future for the real estate industry. Through our best-in-class technology and creative approach and solutions, we are expanding at an unprecedented rate."

This year, SERHANT. unveiled S.MPLE, a first-of-its-kind proprietary service that combines advanced technology with human expertise. Developed by harnessing years of personalization-focused AI research and development, S.MPLE has completed more than 1,400 requests, saving agents more than 5,000+ hours since its launch. The platform boasts an impressive 97 NPS score and 95% repeat usage within 5 days.

"Ryan and the SERHANT. team are at the forefront of creating a content-to-commerce engine that is transforming the real estate industry," said Jeffrey Berman, General Partner of Camber Creek. "By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with top-tier real estate expertise, SERHANT. has created a powerful flywheel effect, driving exponential growth and engagement across their platform. His passion and vision for disrupting the industry, coupled with his commitment to leveraging technology in innovative ways, made it clear that SERHANT. is destined to redefine the future of real estate. We are excited to support their journey as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible."

SERHANT.'s continued growth is fueled by a combination of bold marketing, innovative technology, strategic, entertaining and educational content, and an unwavering commitment to advancing agents' lives and the industry forward.

"Real estate is a global industry that will be shaped by a strategic mix of selling expertise, technology innovations, content, education, and creativity - this is the flywheel business model Ryan Serhant has developed and mastered," said Harley Miller, CEO and Managing Partner of Left Lane Capital. "SERHANT. Technologies delivers the brand, acumen, and essential tech that empowers good real estate professionals to become the best, which ultimately drove our excitement in the team."

SERHANT. has amassed an international footprint and global reach through its industry expertise, film-quality content, earned and social media presence, and digital education program. The firm now operates in eight states, and has more than 800 agents and 100 employees, and is opening roughly two new markets per month.

About SERHANT. Technologies

SERHANT. Technologies is a venture-backed real estate technology holding company, consisting of the fast growing and top selling real estate brokerage, SERHANT. , the award-winning production company, SERHANT. Studios , the dynamic edtech and innovation arm, SellIt.com , and proprietary workflow automation platform, S.MPLE . Founded in 2020 by top real estate broker, best-selling author and producer, Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. Technologies is committed to changing the way real estate is viewed, bought, and sold. Learn more at www.serhant.com .

About Camber Creek

Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is a global financial platform focused on driving innovation in the real estate industry. The firm invests in and scales compelling technology companies that are transforming the real estate industry. Over the past 13 years, Camber Creek established itself as the premier real estate technology venture firm by consistently delivering industry-leading returns to investors, driving value for its portfolio of startups, and generating successful company exits. Select investments include industry-leading companies Flex, Bilt Rewards, Proof, Curbio, VTS, HappyCo, and more. Today, Camber Creek has nearly $1 billion in assets under management with offices in Washington, D.C., New York, and Palm Beach. For more information, visit www.cambercreek.com .

About Left Lane Capital

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based global venture capital and growth equity firm investing in internet and technology companies with a consumer orientation. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Kings League, LOVB, Bilt Rewards, Blank Street, M1 Finance, Wayflyer, Masterworks, Talkiatry, Kittl, Ownwell, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlane.com .

