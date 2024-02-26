Camber Partners Welcomes New Talent to Growing Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Camber Partners, we are constantly striving to unlock the potential of SaaS businesses through flexible capital and exceptional operational collaboration. Today, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our team, welcoming seasoned experts who embody our commitment to growth, quality, and data-driven execution.

Welcoming Ashley Lundquist as Vice President of Talent

Ashley Lundquist has joined Camber as the Vice President of Talent, bringing a wealth of experience from her time at high-growth software companies like Houzz, Drip, and Telesign. This background uniquely equips her to drive significant impact at Camber and its portfolio companies. As the first hire in Camber's new Talent Center of Excellence, Ashley is developing comprehensive recruiting strategies and talent management programs to ensure that Camber's portfolio can successfully attract, develop, and retain world-class talent.

Sergei Anikin and Igor Kostenko Join as XIRs

We are also excited to welcome Sergei Anikin and Igor Kostenko as Executives In Residence (XIR). Their operating experience in the SaaS domain will be invaluable in guiding our portfolio companies and partnering with best-in-class management teams. Both Sergei and Igor have demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive product innovation and operational excellence, resonating with Camber's focus on capital efficiency and product quality, and we're thrilled to have them aboard.

Sergei joins Camber from Pipedrive, where he was CTO and co-CEO. Prior to Pipedrive, Sergei held engineering leadership roles at Microsoft and Skype.

Igor joins Camber from PandaDoc, where he held numerous cross-functional positions spanning GTM and Corporate Development.

Will Buehler joins as Associate

Finally, we're eager to announce an addition to the Camber team as Will Buehler joins as associate. Prior to Camber, Will spent time at Stripes, where he participated in numerous growth- and early-stage investments across multiple SaaS verticals. Prior to Stripes, Will was an investment professional at Primus Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on leading software and tech-enabled companies.

Camber Partners: Building for Scale

As we continue to grow, Camber remains focused on investing in a select few companies each year, ensuring that each one receives our full attention and benefits from our data-driven approach. The addition of Ashley, Sergei, Igor, and Will to our team not only strengthens our leadership but also reinforces our commitment to being an investment firm built like a software company: emphasizing product quality, user experience, and sustainable growth.

