Camber Spine Announces Addition of Biologics to Its Portfolio

"We are excited about expanding our product offering to include a cellular bone matrix that contains the three key components that are ideal for bone formation," said Ryan Dickinson, VP of Sales for Camber Spine. "This collaboration allows Camber Spine to immediately enter the cellular bone graft market with a proven and differentiated product. The addition of Scylla™ will allow us to better serve our surgeons with a product that is complementary to our rapidly growing proprietary technology platforms SPIRA® and ENZA®, increasing the value we are able to deliver to our customers."

According to a recent report from Zion Market Research, the global bone grafts and substitutes market was approximately USD $2.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD $4.2 billion by 2026, a CAGR of approximately 5.6%.

Bone grafts are implantable materials which promote bone healing through their osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. Bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacements, repair of bone fractures, and other procedures where bone formation is critical to provide structural support. The rapid advancements witnessed in technological and product development are fueling the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. Moreover, the increasing number of musculoskeletal conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis is another leading factor likely to further stimulate the global bone grafts and substitutes market over the forecast timeframe.

Camber Spine, LLP, is a fast-growing musculoskeletal implant company founded in 2010 bringing innovative, best-in-class products to the market, providing surgeons and their patients with better treatment options. The company is committed to delivering surgeon inspired new technologies to the spine market. Camber is an ISO 13485 certified medical device company. For further information please visit www.cambermedtech.com. For inquiries about SCYLLA™-A or distribution opportunities please call 484.427.7060.

All of Camber Spine Technologies' products are proudly MADE IN THE USA.

