Camber Spine Announces Move To New 27,000 Square Foot State-Of-The Art Headquarters

Conveniently located just outside of Philadelphia, Camber Spine's new Science and Technology Headquarters brings the sales, training, quality and marketing teams all under one roof with the engineering, design and development team. The 27,000 square foot space was designed to create a better work environment for current and future staff and to increase efficiency for all departments. The building, with its modern open design promotes collaboration and reinforces the innovative nature of the company. It features better meeting facilities, more office space, a mechanical test lab with a full prototype shop and an expanded state-of-the art double cadaver lab. A separate facility for logistics, shipping, receiving and instrument processing is located less than a half a mile away from headquarters at 610 Clark Avenue West.

"We are very excited to have moved into this brand-new facility which will help us continue to grow and develop and to keep pace with our clients' needs, allowing us to provide superior service along the way" stated Founder and CEO, Daniel Pontecorvo. "The addition of a mechanical test lab and full prototype shop on site enables more fluidity in the product development cycle and will ultimately help us to bring products to market faster. As we gear up for several significant product launches later this year, we are proud to have such a great place to showcase all the great work that's going on at Camber Spine."

Camber Spine Technologies, LLC, located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative and proprietary musculoskeletal implant systems. The company is committed to delivering surgeon inspired new technologies to the spine market.

All of Camber Spine's products are proudly MADE IN THE USA.

