Camber Spine Reports First Quarter 2019 Sales Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camber Spine, a leading innovator in spine and medical technologies, today reported preliminary unaudited proprietary sales results (sales of products innovated and owned by the company) for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019. Results reflect proprietary sales growth of 22% over the first quarter of 2018.

The growth was largely driven by widening market embrace of the SPIRA® and ENZA® proprietary technology platforms, which exhibited sales growth of 94% with a 37% increase in surgeon users on a year over year basis for the first quarter.

"The SPIRA® and ENZA® technology platforms continue to be a strong revenue driver for Camber Spine," stated Seth Anderson, Co-Founder and Director of Surgeon Relations. "With surgeons reporting excellent results we are seeing significant surgeon adoption and retention in the cervical and lumbar markets. We are very excited for the launch of both the lateral and anterior to psoas specific implants utilizing our patented SPIRA® technology. These two new implant launches, as well as planned launches in the SI space, expandable TLIF space, and custom implant options will help continue to bolster Camber Spine's sales and market presence. We also anticipate a CE mark later this year for SPIRA® which will place Camber Spine on the world spine map as one of the premier leaders in 3D printed open architecture technology."

Camber Spine Technologies LLC is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative and proprietary musculoskeletal implant systems. The company is committed to delivering surgeon inspired new technologies to the spine market. Camber Spine, located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, markets a line of proprietary musculoskeletal products nationwide through its exclusive distributor, S1 Spine.

All of Camber Spine's products are proudly MADE IN THE USA.

