Cambia Health Foundation Announces 10 New Sojourns® Scholars

The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders. As part of the leadership program, each Sojourns Scholar receives $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, educational, or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Scholars also receive individual mentorship to design and implement a development plan that supports their growth as national palliative care leaders. In addition, the newest cohort will participate with other scholars in a collaborative learning community.

"We are pleased to support the innovative projects and personal development of this elite group of palliative care professionals to better meet the growing needs of patients and families living with a serious illness," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. "These emerging leaders are change agents for a health care system that is more person-focused, holistic, compassionate, sustainable and healing."

Listed below are the 2019 Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program Grant Recipients:

Name Institution Innovative Project Danetta E. Hendricks Sloan,

PhD, MA, MSW Johns Hopkins

Bloomberg School of

Public Health Advancing the Development of Faith - Centered,

Community-Based Advance Care Planning within

African American Churches David S. Wu, MD Johns Hopkins

University School of

Medicine Integrating a Narrative Approach to Goals of Care

(GOC) Conversations in the Intensive Care Unit James A. Fausto, MD MHA

FAAHPM University of

Washington TRAC-PC: Telehealth for Rapid Access to

Community-based Palliative Care Jessica S. Merlin, MD, PhD,

MBA University of Pittsburgh Consensus-based approaches to managing opioids,

including opioid misuse and addiction, in

ambulatory palliative care: development and

dissemination Kashelle Lockman,

Pharm.D., M.A. University of Iowa

College of Pharmacy Preparing Pharmacists for Interdisciplinary

Palliative Practice Kei Ouchi, MD, MPH Brigham and Women's

Hospital A nurse-led behavioral intervention to empower

seriously ill older adults to formulate their goals

for medical care in the emergency department Megan Lippe PhD, MSN,

RN The University of

Alabama Enhancing the Provision of Palliative Care in

Alabama through APRN Education and

Leadership Meghan R. Potthoff PhD,

APRN-NP, PCPNP-BC,

CPNP-AC Creighton University Pediatric Palliative Care Conversation Toolkit for

the Chronic Critically Ill Ranak Trivedi, Ph.D. Stanford University/VA

Palo Alto Health Care

System South Asian Family Approaches to Diseases

(SAFAD): A Program to Enhance Caregiving

among South Asian Women Living with Breast

Cancer Susan Lysaght Hurley PhD,

RN Care Dimensions, Inc. Addressing the Palliative Nursing Workforce Gap:

A Hospice Nurse Residency Program

To learn more about the individual scholars, please visit the Sojourns Scholar page on the Cambia Health Foundation website.

The Cambia Health Foundation launched the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program in 2014 with the goal of advancing capacity, leadership and innovation in the field of palliative care. The Foundation's purposeful investment in palliative care leadership supports a larger vision of a transformed health care system that is more compassionate and person-focused. Since the program started, Cambia has awarded more than $11 million to 62 scholars around the country, each focused on different areas of palliative care, but all committed to improving the experience of people facing serious illness and their caregivers.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to making health care more person-focused and economically sustainable. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded almost $70 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn .

SOURCE Cambia Health Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cambiahealthfoundation.org

