Cambia Health Foundation Announces 10 New Sojourns® Scholars

Emerging palliative care leaders working to ensure people with serious illness and their caregivers live well

News provided by

Cambia Health Foundation

Jan 15, 2020, 10:05 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation announces the sixth cohort of scholars accepted into its Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program. Ten emerging palliative care leaders were carefully chosen through a rigorous selection process from a highly competitive pool that included candidates from across the country, including all disciplines and practice settings.

Cambia Health Foundation's 10 New Sojourns® Scholars
Cambia Health Foundation's 10 New Sojourns® Scholars
Sojourns® Scholars Awards from Cambia Health Foundation
Sojourns® Scholars Awards from Cambia Health Foundation
Cambia Health Foundation's 10 New Sojourns® Scholars Sojourns® Scholars Awards from Cambia Health Foundation

The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders. As part of the leadership program, each Sojourns Scholar receives $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, educational, or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Scholars also receive individual mentorship to design and implement a development plan that supports their growth as national palliative care leaders. In addition, the newest cohort will participate with other scholars in a collaborative learning community. 

"We are pleased to support the innovative projects and personal development of this elite group of palliative care professionals to better meet the growing needs of patients and families living with a serious illness," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. "These emerging leaders are change agents for a health care system that is more person-focused, holistic, compassionate, sustainable and healing."

Listed below are the 2019 Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program Grant Recipients:

Name

Institution

Innovative Project

Danetta E. Hendricks Sloan,
PhD, MA, MSW

Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of
Public Health

Advancing the Development of Faith - Centered,
Community-Based Advance Care Planning within
African American Churches

David S. Wu, MD

Johns Hopkins
University School of
Medicine

Integrating a Narrative Approach to Goals of Care
(GOC) Conversations in the Intensive Care Unit

James A. Fausto, MD MHA
FAAHPM

University of
Washington

TRAC-PC: Telehealth for Rapid Access to
Community-based Palliative Care

Jessica S. Merlin, MD, PhD,
MBA

University of Pittsburgh

Consensus-based approaches to managing opioids,
including opioid misuse and addiction, in
ambulatory palliative care: development and
dissemination

Kashelle Lockman,
Pharm.D., M.A.

University of Iowa
College of Pharmacy

Preparing Pharmacists for Interdisciplinary
Palliative Practice

Kei Ouchi, MD, MPH

Brigham and Women's
Hospital

A nurse-led behavioral intervention to empower
seriously ill older adults to formulate their goals
for medical care in the emergency department

Megan Lippe PhD, MSN,
RN

The University of
Alabama

Enhancing the Provision of Palliative Care in
Alabama through APRN Education and
Leadership

Meghan R. Potthoff PhD,
APRN-NP, PCPNP-BC,
CPNP-AC

Creighton University

Pediatric Palliative Care Conversation Toolkit for
the Chronic Critically Ill

Ranak Trivedi, Ph.D.

Stanford University/VA
Palo Alto Health Care
System

South Asian Family Approaches to Diseases
(SAFAD): A Program to Enhance Caregiving
among South Asian Women Living with Breast
Cancer

Susan Lysaght Hurley PhD,
RN

Care Dimensions, Inc.

Addressing the Palliative Nursing Workforce Gap:
A Hospice Nurse Residency Program

To learn more about the individual scholars, please visit the Sojourns Scholar page on the Cambia Health Foundation website.

The Cambia Health Foundation launched the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program in 2014 with the goal of advancing capacity, leadership and innovation in the field of palliative care. The Foundation's purposeful investment in palliative care leadership supports a larger vision of a transformed health care system that is more compassionate and person-focused. Since the program started, Cambia has awarded more than $11 million to 62 scholars around the country, each focused on different areas of palliative care, but all committed to improving the experience of people facing serious illness and their caregivers. 

About Cambia Health Foundation 
Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to making health care more person-focused and economically sustainable. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded almost $70 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.

SOURCE Cambia Health Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cambiahealthfoundation.org

Also from this source

Cambia Health Foundation Awards $1.6 Million to Build Health...

Cambia Health Foundation Announces 2020 Sojourns® Scholar...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cambia Health Foundation Announces 10 New Sojourns® Scholars

News provided by

Cambia Health Foundation

Jan 15, 2020, 10:05 ET