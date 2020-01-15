Cambia Health Foundation Announces 10 New Sojourns® Scholars
Emerging palliative care leaders working to ensure people with serious illness and their caregivers live well
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation announces the sixth cohort of scholars accepted into its Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program. Ten emerging palliative care leaders were carefully chosen through a rigorous selection process from a highly competitive pool that included candidates from across the country, including all disciplines and practice settings.
The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders. As part of the leadership program, each Sojourns Scholar receives $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, educational, or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Scholars also receive individual mentorship to design and implement a development plan that supports their growth as national palliative care leaders. In addition, the newest cohort will participate with other scholars in a collaborative learning community.
"We are pleased to support the innovative projects and personal development of this elite group of palliative care professionals to better meet the growing needs of patients and families living with a serious illness," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. "These emerging leaders are change agents for a health care system that is more person-focused, holistic, compassionate, sustainable and healing."
Listed below are the 2019 Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program Grant Recipients:
|
Name
|
Institution
|
Innovative Project
|
Danetta E. Hendricks Sloan,
|
Johns Hopkins
|
Advancing the Development of Faith - Centered,
|
David S. Wu, MD
|
Johns Hopkins
|
Integrating a Narrative Approach to Goals of Care
|
James A. Fausto, MD MHA
|
University of
|
TRAC-PC: Telehealth for Rapid Access to
|
Jessica S. Merlin, MD, PhD,
|
University of Pittsburgh
|
Consensus-based approaches to managing opioids,
|
Kashelle Lockman,
|
University of Iowa
|
Preparing Pharmacists for Interdisciplinary
|
Kei Ouchi, MD, MPH
|
Brigham and Women's
|
A nurse-led behavioral intervention to empower
|
Megan Lippe PhD, MSN,
|
The University of
|
Enhancing the Provision of Palliative Care in
|
Meghan R. Potthoff PhD,
|
Creighton University
|
Pediatric Palliative Care Conversation Toolkit for
|
Ranak Trivedi, Ph.D.
|
Stanford University/VA
|
South Asian Family Approaches to Diseases
|
Susan Lysaght Hurley PhD,
|
Care Dimensions, Inc.
|
Addressing the Palliative Nursing Workforce Gap:
To learn more about the individual scholars, please visit the Sojourns Scholar page on the Cambia Health Foundation website.
The Cambia Health Foundation launched the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program in 2014 with the goal of advancing capacity, leadership and innovation in the field of palliative care. The Foundation's purposeful investment in palliative care leadership supports a larger vision of a transformed health care system that is more compassionate and person-focused. Since the program started, Cambia has awarded more than $11 million to 62 scholars around the country, each focused on different areas of palliative care, but all committed to improving the experience of people facing serious illness and their caregivers.
About Cambia Health Foundation
Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to making health care more person-focused and economically sustainable. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded almost $70 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.
