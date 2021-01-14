Cambia Health Foundation Announces 12 New Sojourns® Scholars and the Leadership Program's 2021 Call for Applications

The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders. As part of the leadership program, each Sojourns Scholar receives $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, educational, health equity or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Scholars also participate with other scholars in a collaborative learning community while receiving individual mentorship to design and implement a development plan that supports their growth as national palliative care leaders.

"COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of and magnified the need for palliative care services," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. "Our goal in supporting the innovative projects and personal development of this elite group of palliative care professionals is to ensure that ALL people impacted by COVID-19 and other illnesses receive personalized care that is aligned to their wishes."

Since the program's inception in 2014, the Foundation's purposeful investment in palliative care leadership has awarded more than $13 million to 74 scholars around the country. Scholars represent different areas of the palliative care team including physicians, nurses, chaplains, pharmacists and social workers, but all are committed to improving the experience of people facing serious illness and their caregivers.

Listed below are the 2020 Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program Grant Recipients:

Angela M. Feraco, MD, MMSc Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Bethany-Rose Daubman, MD Massachusetts General Hospital Cara L. Wallace, PhD, LMSW, APHSW-C Saint Louis University Donald Sullivan, MD, MA, MCR Oregon Health and Science University Heather Coats, PhD, APRN-BC University of Colorado, College of Nursing J. Nicholas Dionne-Odom, PhD, RN, ACHPN, FPCN, FAAN School of Nursing, University of Alabama at Birmingham Jennifer Needle, MD, MPH University of Minnesota Laura Gelfman, MD, MPH Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Rachel Rusch, LCSW, MSW, MA Children's Hospital Los Angeles Rachel Thienprayoon, MD, MSCS, FAAP, FAAHPM Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Stephanie P. Wladkowski, PhD, LMSW, APHSW-C Eastern Michigan University Tamryn F. Gray, RN, PhD, MPH Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School

To learn more about the individual scholars, please visit the Sojourns Scholar page on the Cambia Health Foundation website.

2021 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications

The Foundation has opened the 2021 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications. Interested individuals must submit a Letter of Intent by March 8, 2021. After review, a select group of applicants will be invited to submit full grant applications by June 14, 2021. More information, including details about eligibility, is available on the Foundation website on the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program page.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to making health care more person-focused and economically sustainable. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded almost $78 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn .

