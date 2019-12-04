Cambia Health Foundation Announces 2020 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications

The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders. As part of the leadership program, Sojourns Scholars receive $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, education, or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Scholars receive individual mentorship and support to implement a leadership development plan designed to support their growth as a national leader. In addition, all Sojourns Scholars participate in a collaborative learning community that fosters relationships among scholars to sustain and challenge them.

Interested individuals must submit a Letter of Intent by February 21, 2020. After review, a select group of applicants will be invited to submit full grant applications by June 19, 2020. More information, including details about eligibility, is available on the Foundation website on the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program page.

"Palliative care is critical to meeting the growing needs of patients and families living with a serious illness," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. "Our goal in supporting emerging leaders is to strengthen the workforce so that all people with serious illness and their caregivers have access to quality palliative care in whatever setting they choose."

Since the program's inception in 2014, the Foundation has awarded more than $11 million to 62 emerging leaders nationwide. Each grantee is committed to improving the experience of people and families facing serious illness.

Inspirational statements from two 2018 Sojourns Scholars:

"I am dedicated to a career in the field of palliative care focused on effecting and leading change on a communication and policy level. Through the Sojourns Scholar Leadership program, I hope to improve the way palliative care and hospice services are explained and to improve the way hospice organizations communicate to underserved populations."

- Carey Candrian, PhD, 2018 Sojourns Scholar grantee

University of Colorado School of Medicine

Assistant Professor, Communications

"To participate in the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program as a chaplain and spiritual care educator is a precious opportunity to delve into the importance of the spiritual domain in palliative care. The principles and practice of palliative care provide guidance for the holistic care of all people. I hope to crystalize best practices for spiritual care education to interprofessional team members that will help improve quality of life for all impacted by serious illness."

- Allison Kestenbaum, 2018 Sojourns Scholar Grantee

Supervisor of CPE Program & Palliative Care UC San Diego Health

Chaplain

