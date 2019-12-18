Cambia Health Foundation Awards $1.6 Million to Build Health Equity
Grants support innovative whole-person care strategies focused on eliminating disparities
Dec 18, 2019, 14:55 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation is committed to partnering with visionary organizations to foster a person-focused, accessible, and economically sustainable health care system that empowers everyone to achieve optimum health. We are excited to announce 14 new investments in organizations who share the Foundation's desire to eliminate disparities by focusing on the whole person: their physical, emotional, social, financial, and behavioral health.
More specifically, these grants will deliver solutions that put human relationships at the center of health services, create systems of care that focus on social determinants of health, include strategic partnerships to coordinate care across sectors, accelerate the compassionate use of information technology, demonstrate how strategies like shared decision-making create lasting change, and include resiliency and prevention as core components of well-being.
"Health care transformation is possible as people receive a more personalized experience that addresses not only their health care needs, but also the social influences that impact their overall health and well-being," said Peggy Maguire, President of Cambia Health Foundation. "Cambia Health Foundation is excited to support innovative strategies that eliminate disparities and create whole person integrated care models that help people get what they need to lead their best and healthiest lives."
Below is a list of the recipient organizations representing communities across the Foundation's geographic area of focus. For more information about the grantees and whole person care please visit the Cambia Health Foundation website.
Idaho
· Cornerstone Whole Healthcare
Oregon
· Oregon Health & Sciences University
· Oregon Primary Care Association
· Oregon Washington Health Network (*)
Utah
· International Rescue Committee
· University of Utah South Main Clinic
Washington
· Oregon Washington health Network (*)
(*) Investment will support programs across both OR and WA
About Cambia Health Foundation
Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming the way people experience health care. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $60 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. We purposefully invest in ideas that make the health care journey more person-focused and economically sustainable from birth to natural completion of life.
