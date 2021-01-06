Cambia Health Solutions Commits $11.5 Million To Address Mental Health Needs In Rural Communities

Philanthropic investments will help break down the stigma surrounding mental health and improve access. - Peggy Maguire Tweet this

Programs that provide 24/7 support to people in crisis or emotional distress

expand the capacity of established safety net programs to meet current and emerging needs, and

support work to reduce the stigma and discriminating barriers that prevent individuals from seeking services.

"There is a rising need for mental and behavioral health services across our communities, and we are honored to partner with non-profit organizations in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah to bring additional support and resources to people and families living in rural areas of those states," said Peggy Maguire, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Cambia Health Solutions. "We are confident these philanthropic investments will help break down the stigma surrounding mental health and improve access to behavioral health support services in order to positively impact the overall health and wellbeing of the communities we proudly serve."

The following community partners will be receiving funds as part of these strategic investments:

Idaho

Oregon

Utah

Washington

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.1 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions

Related Links

www.cambiahealth.com

