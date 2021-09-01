Cambia Health Solutions hires Jack Quinn as Vice President of State Affairs

Quinn joins Cambia with 16 years of legislative and public policy experience. Prior to joining Cambia, Quinn was head of state government affairs for Alexion, a global biopharmaceutical company. Quinn has held similar government relations positions for ExxonMobil, Sanofi, Allergan, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Previously, Quinn served as an Assemblyman representing the 146th District of western New York. He was the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee and Higher Education Committee. He also served on the Health, Ethics, Banking, Housing and Government Operations Committees.

In his new role, Quinn will lead the development and execution of Cambia's state affairs strategy and serve as the primary point of contact for Cambia's position on state-based public policies. Quinn's work will further Cambia's efforts to make health care simpler and easier to navigate through innovative solutions and partnerships.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.3 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.

