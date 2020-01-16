Cambia Health Solutions hires Oliver Kim as Director of Federal Policy

Kim brings nearly two decades of experience in law and health policy as a former congressional advisor and health care advocate. He served in the U.S. Senate as a senior advisor to Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and later as deputy director for the Special Committee on Aging. Additionally, he served as legislative director for Planned Parenthood, providing guidance on implementing the Affordable Care Act

"In this complex and fluid policy environment, Oliver's extensive knowledge and experience brings additional depth and leadership to our policy team," said Jennifer Danielson, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Policy. "We are thrilled to have him further Cambia's mission to advance health care solutions that promote affordability, transparency and empower consumers."

Kim has a BA in English and history from Indiana University, a JD from the University of Minnesota, and an LLM from Georgetown University.

