Cambia Health Solutions Named For The Third Time As One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere

Cambia's commitment to ethics is grounded in our Cause to transform health care to be more person-centric and economically sustainable for people and their families. Cambia pursues innovative partnerships to simplify consumers' health care experiences, empowering them with the tools and human support to best navigate their health journeys.

Cambia Health Solutions has been recognized the past three years and is one of two companies being honored in Oregon this year. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"We are honored and humbled by this recognition. Cambia is privileged to serve people and their families at some of the most difficult and challenging moments in their lives. What we do matters greatly, and it is equally important to hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards as we work together to make health care better," said Mark Ganz, CEO of Cambia Health Solutions. "We are a human organization; we will make mistakes. How we respond, learn and grow is a reflection of our values and culture."

"Cambia Health Solutions is dedicated to their cause of ethics, innovation and upholding the trust placed in them by their local communities," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "From their ethics podcast for employees to the ways they encourage people to speak up and ask questions, we see them reinforcing the highest possible standards and taking their ethical commitment to the next level."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.­­

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia .

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

