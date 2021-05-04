Cambia Health Solutions welcomes Amadou Yattassaye as Executive Vice President of Market Growth and Sam Yamoah as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

Yattassaye's extensive experience will accelerate the delivery of Cambia's innovations and personalized experiences to health plan customers in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

A native of Mali, West Africa, Yattassaye went to school in France, and later earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Indiana State University and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

"Cambia is an amazing organization, and I look forward to building on our strengths as we continue to deliver value for our health plan customers," Yattassaye said. "What we do makes a difference in people's lives, and we have a great opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact."

Sam Yamoah will join Cambia as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, charged with driving the company's strategic framework to serve customers through innovative solutions in health care. He comes to Cambia most recently from McKinsey and Company, where he was an Associate Partner and a leader in the Healthcare practice. He has deep experience with health insurance, health systems and health technology companies and work on strategy, business building and transformations to advance and simplify health care.

Yamoah also led McKinsey's thinking and research on improving health disparities. He was the health care leader for McKinsey's Institute for Black Economic Mobility, a research institute and think tank dedicated to advancing racial equity and inclusive growth globally. Before McKinsey, Sam led product development and process improvement functions at McKesson Corporation.

Sam grew up in Liberia and Ghana and came to the U.S. to pursue his education. He received an MBA from The University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree from Luther College.

"I am eager to be part of the leadership team helping to further Cambia's cause of improving the health care system for people and their families," Yamoah said. "This is a dynamic time in our industry, and I am pleased to join a company that has been a leader in driving innovations that transform health care in meaningful ways."

"These two inspiring and experienced leaders will bring significant insight to Cambia, as we work to make health care better, simpler and more affordable for our members and customers," said Cambia President and Chief Executive Officer Jared Short. "Sam has a history of bringing teams together to solve some of health care's toughest challenges, and Amadou is a passionate leader with a proven record of successfully connecting with customers and growing business. I am excited to have both leaders' wisdom and energy as part of the leadership team."

Both leaders will start with Cambia on May 17. Yattassaye will be based in Seattle, and Yamoah will be based in Portland.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.3 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.

