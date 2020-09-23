Cambia Health Solutions Welcomes Dr. Marion Couch As Senior Vice President And Chief Medical Officer

Before joining Cambia, Dr. Couch was the senior medical adviser reporting directly to the leader of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with wide-ranging responsibilities including policy creation, modernizing the quality payment program, promoting value-based care, and advocating for the vast expansion of telehealth. She has led diverse groups of physicians, serving as the chair of the Indiana University Health Physician Board, and was on the medical group's Quality Committee. She has been a physician executive in two large medical groups, chair of two surgical departments, and was surgeon-in-chief at an academic medical center.

"COVID-19 has shown us we must accelerate the use of technology and data to deliver better health outcomes for people and their families. Dr. Couch's deep expertise working collaboratively with providers to transform health care for patients, and her commitment to health equity, make her the ideal leader to drive Cambia forward in our mission to create a more person-focused and economically sustainable health care system," said Jared Short, president and chief operating officer for Cambia.

"Cambia is known for its progressive thinking about value-based provider arrangements among its health plans and for its commitment to offering innovative solutions that put people at the center of their care," Couch said. "I am excited to join a company that is driven to be a catalyst for transformation that benefits both consumers and the providers who care for them."

Dr. Couch is a head and neck surgeon with microvascular training. Her residency training was at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and she earned her MBA from Duke University Fuqua Business School with a Concentration in Healthcare Management. She was previously president of two professional medical societies and has been published in over 95 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

As chief medical officer, Dr. Couch will continue the work begun by Dr. Cheryl Pegus, MD, MPH, who serves as Cambia's president of consumer health solutions, which includes Journi, a platform designed to help people navigate their health care and bring health management, insurance and other benefits together in one place.

