Cambia Health Solutions welcomes Mike Rains as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Cambia Health Solutions

22 Jun, 2023, 13:30 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions is pleased to welcome Mike Rains as its next chief financial officer to lead the critical work of driving financial stability across the enterprise.

Continue Reading
Michael Rains, Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rains, Chief Financial Officer

Rains comes to Cambia from Elevance Health, where he was chief financial officer for the Government Business Division. Rains is well known to Cambia, where he worked as vice president of strategic finance from 2012-2014. During his time at Elevance, he served in progressively senior roles, including vice president of finance and Regional CFO for the Commercial & Specialty Business Division's East Region and subsequently as the Medicare CFO. In his most recent role, he was responsible for all strategic finance and pricing activities covering approximately 3 million Medicare and 12 million Medicaid members.

Rains will succeed Vince Price, who is retiring at the end of the year after serving as Cambia's CFO since 2010.

"Mike brings a rigorous and strategic approach to growing health care business, is committed to serving members and is aligned with Cambia's mission and culture. His expertise will help ensure we continue to create value for our customers," said Jared Short, Cambia president and CEO. "As we welcome Mike, we also acknowledge the tremendous leadership of Vince, who has been a driving force behind our financial performance and shown an unwavering commitment to delivering the best for our members."

"I look forward to building on the strong foundation of financial stability Cambia has established," Rains said. "I am excited to return to a company that has a keen focus on sustainable growth, innovation and the vision to make health care easier and lives better for people."

Rains graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and has a Master of Business Administration from Butler University. He will start Aug. 7 and be based in Seattle.

About Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.4 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia. 

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions

Also from this source

Cambia Health Solutions Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Mihir Patel joins Cambia Health Solutions as chief pharmacy officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.