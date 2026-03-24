Cambio Roasters® Named to Fast Company's 2026 Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambio Roasters, a coffee brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic K-Cup® pods, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. Known for delivering "Great Taste, Less Waste," Cambio is redefining single-serve coffee with its revolutionary, infinitely recyclable, aluminum pods offered at the same price as other premium brands.

Cambio Roasters Special Dark Pod

Cambio Roasters ranked No. 4 in the Consumer and Household Goods category, joining a select group of companies shaping industries and culture through bold innovation. Cambio Roasters is featured alongside HOTO, Unilever, Tide and L'Oréal.

"Being recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is an incredible honor," said Kevin Hartley, Founder and CEO of Cambio Roasters. "For us, innovation means solving real-world problems and creating meaningful impact. This recognition validates the dedication of our team as we continue to push boundaries and redefine what is possible in coffee."

The recognition highlights companies that are not only responding to change, but actively shaping the future of their industries.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

Cambio's approach is further highlighted in Fast Company's feature coverage, which notes the brand's industry roots and forward-thinking design:

Cambio Roasters' solution comes from former insiders: Keurig Green Mountain's former chief innovation and strategy officer Kevin Hartley leads a team of former Keurig executives who say that they've rebuilt the iconic pod for the next quarter century. The pods use aluminum—a material that boasts a superior oxygen barrier—for both the pod and the seal. Fast Company. (2026). The world's most innovative companies of 2026: Consumer and household goods. Fast Company article

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees is available at fastcompany.com and will appear on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT CAMBIO ROASTERS

Cambio Roasters is reimagining single-serve coffee through a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. Using organic beans from the top tier of global supply and packaging them in infinitely recyclable aluminum pods, Cambio delivers exceptional taste without compromise. Led by CEO Kevin Hartley, formerly of Keurig Green Mountain®, the company is setting a new standard for premium coffee—earning recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. For more information, please visit cambioroasters.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Cambio Roasters