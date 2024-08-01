Cambium Networks and Cal.net Announce Advanced 6 GHz Fixed Wireless Broadband Network for Underserved Locations

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless and wired networking solutions, and Cal.net, a premier provider of TV, Phone, and High-Speed Broadband services throughout the Central Valley and rural Northern California, today announced the deployment of a 6 GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) network following the recent approval by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for outdoor use of 6 GHz spectrum. This deployment marks a significant milestone in delivering reliable, high-speed internet to underserved communities.

The 6 GHz spectrum, now approved for both Wi-Fi and FWA outdoor use by the FCC and Canadian ISED, addresses the congestion in the 5 GHz spectrum by offering a substantial amount of clean spectrum—850 MHz in the US and 950 MHz in Canada. This new spectrum will be critical for service providers and private network operators aiming to enhance customer experiences and deliver faster speeds while minimizing capital investment.

Morgan Kurk, CEO of Cambium Networks, emphasized the importance of this deployment, "The opening of 6 GHz spectrum for fixed wireless access is a game-changer for the broadband industry and consumers. Our ePMP 4600 platform, which supports the entire 6 GHz spectrum, is designed to provide scalable, high-capacity solutions that are both affordable and reliable. This technology will enable service providers like Cal.net to deliver gigabit speeds over the air at a low cost, making high-speed internet accessible to more communities."

ePMP 4600, the latest in Cambium's ePMP platform, leverages over a decade of proven, scalable technology. With support for up to 120 subscribers per sector, MU-MIMO and beamforming capabilities, and capacities of up to 4 Gbps per sector, ePMP 4600 allows operators to deliver services in both low-density rural and high-density suburban areas with a low total cost of ownership.

ePMP 4600 platform differentiators:

Scalability and interference mitigation based on its unique air interface.

Proven air-interface offering scalability and performance with ePMP features such as TDD synchronization, SmartQoS, air fairness and frame optimization. ePMP leverages 802.11ax chipsets for economies of scale with significant enhancements tailored to fixed wireless access.

Noise isolation with orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), multi-user multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) in both the uplink and downlink directions on the short-term roadmap, and TDD synchronization.

ePMP 6 GHz Force 4625 Fixed Wireless Subscriber Module

The Force 4600 Series of Subscriber Module (SMs) are available in two form factors: Force 4600C connectorized and Force 4625 with integrated antenna.

Jack Barker, CEO of Cal.net, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "At Cal.net, we are dedicated to bridging the digital divide throughout our California service territory. The deployment of Cambium Networks' 6 GHz technology will enable us to provide reliable, high-speed broadband to underserved regions throughout the Central Valley and Sierra Foothills. This initiative enhances connectivity for homes and businesses and supports critical sectors, such as healthcare and agriculture."

Mr. Barker continued, "With a network footprint stretching from Bakersfield to Redding, Cal.net is uniquely positioned to rapidly and widely deploy the new 6 GHz technology. This deployment aligns with Cal.net's mission to close the digital divide by providing affordable, reliable internet access at future-proof speeds aligned with modern consumption habits and promoting digital literacy throughout the underserved communities in our service territory."

The collaboration between Cambium Networks and Cal.net represents a significant step forward in advancing wireless communications. By leveraging the newly available 6 GHz spectrum, both companies are committed to improving the lives of individuals and businesses in underserved communities through innovative technology solutions.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium's wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies, allowing customers to focus more on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

About Cal.net

Cal.net is a leading hybrid fiber and wireless internet provider in rural California, providing reliable and affordable high-speed broadband service to underserved communities. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, the company is dedicated to partnering with communities, understanding their problems, and applying timely and affordable solutions.

