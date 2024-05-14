Cambium Networks Builds Global Defense & Security Momentum

Global Defense & Security partners deliver mission-critical broadband connectivity solutions that perform in highly demanding environments

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of broadband networking solutions, today announced that its fixed wireless infrastructure solutions continue to evolve and support broadband applications for national defense , federal and civilian agencies , public safety , and national law enforcement . Cambium Networks delivers field-proven wireless connections for military battlefield, border, garrison and infrastructure deployments.

"While secure communication is always essential, the importance of mission-critical defense communications in particular has greatly increased," says Morgan Kurk, CEO of Cambium Networks. "Government agencies need communications that are secure, reliable, and provide necessary bandwidth. The variety of Global Defense & Security contracts recently secured highlights just how many programs depend on Cambium Networks for critical communications."

In the second half of 2023, Cambium Networks GDS was awarded contracts in government, defense and security, including:

In the second half of 2023, Cambium Networks also launched a series of new products and updates targeted for the Global Defense & Security market, including Cambium Networks' PTP 700 Beam Steering Outdoor Unit with integrated smart antenna, which was launched during the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

