Cambium Networks Delivers Secure Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions for Defense and Public Safety Applications

News provided by

Cambium Networks

15 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

Global Defense & Security (GDS) practice and its partners deliver mission critical connectivity solutions that perform in demanding environments

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced strong results from its GDS practice and that its fixed wireless infrastructure solutions continue to evolve and support broadband applications for national defense, federal and civilian agencies, public safety, and national law enforcement. Cambium Networks delivers field-proven wireless connectivity for military battlefield, border, garrison, and infrastructure deployments.

"There are no second chances when it comes to mission critical defense communications," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Whether it's during conflict or providing support at ports and bases, the military needs dependable communications that just work—the first time and every time."

In the first half of 2023, Cambium Networks has been awarded multiple contracts in government, defense, and security, including:

Global Defense:

  • U.S. Air Force - delivered hundreds of deployable Connectivity Kits as a part of the Theater Deployable Communications RFK2 project (with partner Fairwinds Technologies)
  • U.S. Army 5G Backhaul Program (with partner Future Technologies Venture)
  • U.S. Army National Training Center: Cambium Networks Backhaul
  • U.S. Army Tactical Force Protection Program: Achieved Milestone B Approval; Beginning Full Rate Production
  • U.S. Army Missile Defense program: Second Iteration and Product Delivery
  • U.S. Special Operations Forces: Cambium Networks Connectivity Kit

Federal and Civilian Agencies

Public Safety:

  • Milwaukee County: Microwave Upgrade, Hardware, and Professional Services
  • Clifton, New Jersey: Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services
  • Lenoir County: Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services
  • Howell, New Jersey: Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services
  • Midland, Texas - Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services

Product Development:

In the first half of 2023, Cambium Networks also launched a series of new products and updates targeted for the GDS market, including:

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Media Contact
Nancy DePalma – Victory 6 for Cambium Networks – GDS
+1 (203) 520-9479
[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks

Also from this source

Wifinity Connects 550,000 Holiday Park Guests and One Million Devices with Cambium Networks Solutions

Cambium Networks Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.