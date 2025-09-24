Cambium Networks Expands ONE Network Portfolio with Wireless and Wired Access Solutions to Power Next-Generation Connectivity

New multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 and switch solutions are built to adapt to the evolving needs of AI-powered enterprise networks in a cost-effective way

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced a powerful expansion to its ONE Network solutions with the introduction of new multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 access points and cnMatrix™ switches. Purpose-built to meet the performance and security needs of networks into the future, these offerings enable organizations to build sustainable, forward-looking networks, including service providers, hospitality properties, educational institutions, public venues, and more.

X7-53X Wi-Fi 7 Indoor Access Point, X7-55X Wi-Fi 7 Indoor Access Point, cnMatrix EX3030RM-P, cnMatrix EX3052RM-P

The new solutions deliver in three key areas of innovation:

Future-Proofing. Leveraging the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band, software-defined Wi-Fi radios, multi-rate switch ports, and backwards compatible technology, the new solutions are highly adaptable to support both current network requirements and future needs from the same platform.





Leveraging the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band, software-defined Wi-Fi radios, multi-rate switch ports, and backwards compatible technology, the new solutions are highly adaptable to support both current network requirements and future needs from the same platform. AI-Powered Performance . This unified solution combines the latest generation of Wi-Fi 7 technology and high-capacity access switching with AIOps-integrated services that optimize network performance. The multi-gigabit solutions enable delivery of Internet service that exceeds 1 Gbps speeds to the end user.





. This unified solution combines the latest generation of Wi-Fi 7 technology and high-capacity access switching with AIOps-integrated services that optimize network performance. The multi-gigabit solutions enable delivery of Internet service that exceeds 1 Gbps speeds to the end user. Integrated in ONE Network. Cambium's ONE Network is the only solution in the industry that brings together Wi-Fi, switch, security, SD-WAN, fixed wireless, and fiber into one integrated system under one management console with cnMaestro™. This flexibility significantly simplifies deployment, troubleshooting, and ongoing operations.

The new solutions are optimized for deployment and operation in the network via the powerful capabilities of cnMaestro:

AIOps-Based Assurance. Provides rapid analysis of network client issues, expediting troubleshooting and root cause analysis to mere minutes.





Provides rapid analysis of network client issues, expediting troubleshooting and root cause analysis to mere minutes. EasyPass Access Services. Greatly simplifies the onboarding of users and devices of all types to the network, reducing the burden on IT support staff.





Greatly simplifies the onboarding of users and devices of all types to the network, reducing the burden on IT support staff. MarketApps. Empowers end users to leverage the network via simple apps driven by a microservices framework to execute job-specific workflows without IT involvement.

Next-Generation Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 Performance for Every Application

Two new access points are being introduced that expand Cambium's portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 solutions:

X7-55X : A tri-band, tri-radio 4x4/2x2 access point with 6 GHz support, offering enhanced security, ultra-low latency, and total Wi-Fi data rate of 18 Gbps. It is ideal for high-performance applications including immersive learning, real-time collaboration, and AR/VR. Software-defined radios enable selectable 5 or 6 GHz Wi-Fi band operation for flexibility in matching the changing needs of the network.





: A tri-band, tri-radio 4x4/2x2 access point with 6 GHz support, offering enhanced security, ultra-low latency, and total Wi-Fi data rate of 18 Gbps. It is ideal for high-performance applications including immersive learning, real-time collaboration, and AR/VR. Software-defined radios enable selectable 5 or 6 GHz Wi-Fi band operation for flexibility in matching the changing needs of the network. X7-53X: A dual-radio, dual-band 4x4/2x2 solution that delivers core Wi-Fi 7 benefits in a cost-effective platform, balancing performance and affordability for education and hospitality deployments.

"The adoption of enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 surged in the first half of 2025, with broad take-up across multiple market segments," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "IT departments are looking for high-performance networking equipment at a reasonable price point, and increasingly they are integrating AIOps features. Cambium's new Wi-Fi APs and switches fit these criteria very well and are being announced as Wi-Fi 7 sales are accelerating."

High-Capacity Switching: Optimized for Robust Wireless Service

Complementing the Wi-Fi 7 APs, the new cnMatrix access switches support multi-gigabit Ethernet and unified policy automation. The two new models include:

EX3030RM-P: 24 x 2.5/1 Gbps access ports, 6 x 25 Gbps (SFP28) uplink ports, up to 90W PoE power per port, and dual removable power supplies.





24 x 2.5/1 Gbps access ports, 6 x 25 Gbps (SFP28) uplink ports, up to 90W PoE power per port, and dual removable power supplies. EX3052RM-P: 24 x 2.5/1 Gbps and 24 x 1 Gbps access ports, 4 x 25 Gbps (SFP28) uplink ports, up to 90W PoE power per port, and dual removable power supplies.

The new switch solutions provide network automation that simplifies provisioning and end-to-end network security:

Out-of-Box Provisioning. Automatic network configuration is driven by set once, configure many capabilities of cnMaestro in conjunction with cnMatrix switches. VLAN and other configuration information is automatically delivered across the Wi-Fi, switch, and security layers of the network with plug-and-play simplicity.





Automatic network configuration is driven by set once, configure many capabilities of cnMaestro in conjunction with cnMatrix switches. VLAN and other configuration information is automatically delivered across the Wi-Fi, switch, and security layers of the network with plug-and-play simplicity. Policy-Based Automation (PBA). Automatic detection and application of network policies to wired devices added to the network expedites network setup and ensures robust security. Moves, adds and changes are greatly simplified with PBA with port-independent policies that adapt to the changing network and lock out unauthorized usage.

The new Cambium solutions deliver on the promises of future-proofing and performance while meeting the often stringent economic considerations of today's mid-market organizations. Cambium's Wi-Fi 7 solutions deliver significantly better price-performance relative to Wi-Fi 6/6E – more Mbps performance per dollar spent. Cambium Networks' unique solution architecture reduces the amount of equipment required in many cases by eliminating controller appliances and reducing access point counts. Software licensing is simple and all-inclusive. These elements combine to enable building right-sized networks that meet small to large organizational requirements.

"In our line of business, balancing the robustness and performance of the technology we deploy with its cost effectiveness can be tricky. Wi-Fi Internet is the fourth utility, and our customers expect and demand quality service. Cambium strikes an ideal price-performance balance with their solutions," said Dale Vought, CTO of Discernity, an Internet solutions provider for the MDU market. "We put the X7-53X AP through its paces, and it impressed - easy to onboard out of box for Day 1 deployment, rock solid client performance, and rich functionality paired with cnMaestro. The solution represents very good value for the use cases it addresses."

"Our vision is to deliver a truly unified network that performs under pressure and adapts to what's next," said Bruce Miller, Vice President, Product Management – Enterprise at Cambium Networks. "With these new Wi-Fi 7 and cnMatrix multi-gig switch solutions, we're providing IT teams with the technology to build networks that are ready for tomorrow with an appropriate investment made today."

Availability

The new Wi-Fi 7 access points and cnMatrix switches are orderable today and will be available through Cambium Networks' global distribution and solution provider partners.

For More Information

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies the management of wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. We make connectivity that just works.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks