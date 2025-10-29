Cambium Networks Integrates with Starlink for Enterprise-Grade Service Delivery

New integration with Cambium's Network Service Edge and cnMaestro brings centralized management, multi-WAN optimization, and enhanced security to Starlink deployments

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services. The integration enables scalable management, visibility, and performance optimization for Starlink Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connections in conjunction with Cambium's Network Service Edge (NSE) security/SD-WAN platform and the cnMaestro™ cloud management system.

The integration brings enterprise-grade services to networks connected to Starlink, delivering enhanced security, traffic intelligence, and multi-WAN scalability to businesses, schools, service providers, and distributed enterprises that depend on satellite broadband for critical connectivity.

Making Starlink Work for Business and Education

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet is transforming connectivity options in underserved and remote regions. When incorporated into business-grade networks, WAN bandwidth variability, network latency, and management scalability are important considerations. Cambium's NSE platform enhances network manageability, security, and adaptability important in these types of deployments.

Key capabilities of the integration include:

Multi-WAN Starlink Support – Each NSE supports multiple Starlink WAN interfaces for bandwidth aggregation and failover, in addition to improved manageability.



Centralized Starlink Monitoring via cnMaestro Cloud – Administrators gain full visibility of dish alignment, latency, and throughput metrics, plus remote reboot capabilities, to minimize onsite visits for troubleshooting.



Adaptive Queue Management (AQM) – Ensures fairness and low latency even under congestion, keeping real-time applications like Zoom or Teams stable.



Application-Aware Firewall – Enables granular policy control over apps, bandwidth, and user behavior to preserve Starlink bandwidth for mission-critical use.



DNS Filtering for Education and Public Networks – Provides CIPA-compliant filtering with 80+ content categories to safeguard users in schools and public venues.



Firewall Enforcement for Starlink Terminal Access – Restricts dish management to authorized administrators, preventing unauthorized reboots or configuration changes.

With these features, Cambium empowers network operators to combine multiple Starlink links, intelligently route traffic, and manage satellite networks from the same interface they already use to manage their Cambium wireless and wired infrastructure.

An Enterprise-Ready Starlink Experience

Starlink integration extends Cambium's ONE Network framework to deliver a unified network ecosystem across wireless, wired, fiber, and satellite technologies. By pairing Starlink's reach with Cambium's security and orchestration capabilities, organizations can achieve reliable, policy-driven connectivity across all their locations—from businesses or schools in remote regions to enterprise branches worldwide.

