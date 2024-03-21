Cambium Networks Introduces the First in a New Class of Enterprise Wi-Fi 7 Solutions

The X7-35X access point delivers industry-leading price-performance, empowering customers of all types to benefit from Wi-Fi 7's superior speed, latency, and connection reliability

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced the next evolution in Wi-Fi with the launch of its new mass market Wi-Fi 7 access point. The X7-35X is a tri-radio, tri-band 2+2+2 solution, powered by Qualcomm Technologies' leading Wi-Fi 7 networking platform, offering the latest in Wi-Fi technology for delivering exceptional user experiences at an exceptional value as part of Cambium's ONE Network for the enterprise.

Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst and co-founder of 650 Group commented, "Wi-Fi 7 is redefining wireless communication standards. With unprecedented speeds, low latency, and enhanced efficiency, Wi-Fi 7 is poised to revolutionize industries, unlocking a new realm of possibilities for seamless connectivity and advanced applications."

"Enterprises need to keep pace with the adoption of new Wi-Fi devices and use cases without breaking the bank," said Morgan Kurk, President and CEO. "Cambium Networks offers a very attractive Wi-Fi 7 price-to-performance with this new solution. Enterprises now have access to the advanced capabilities of Wi-Fi 7 at an affordable price, and with backwards compatibly for current devices."

Highlights of the X7-35X include:

High Throughput: a 9.2 Gbps aggregate data rate, ensuring lightning-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and lag-free experiences. Technology advancements including Multi-Link Operation (MLO) 4096-QAM, 320 MHz wide channels, and 16 spatial streams enhance Wi-Fi 7 performance compared to previous Wi-Fi generations.

a 9.2 Gbps aggregate data rate, ensuring lightning-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and lag-free experiences. Technology advancements including Multi-Link Operation (MLO) 4096-QAM, 320 MHz wide channels, and 16 spatial streams enhance Wi-Fi 7 performance compared to previous Wi-Fi generations. Low Latency: reduced latency makes the X7-35X ideal for high quality delivery of applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and video collaboration.

reduced latency makes the X7-35X ideal for high quality delivery of applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and video collaboration. Enhanced Capacity: with improved spectrum utilization, Wi-Fi 7 can handle a greater number of devices simultaneously, making it an excellent choice for education, hospitality, healthcare, public spaces and dense IoT applications.

with improved spectrum utilization, Wi-Fi 7 can handle a greater number of devices simultaneously, making it an excellent choice for education, hospitality, healthcare, public spaces and dense IoT applications. Improved Efficiency: Wi-Fi 7 incorporates advanced technologies to optimize power consumption, resulting in improved energy efficiency and prolonged battery life for connecting devices. Integrated controller functionality in the X7-35X reduces cost and complexity by eliminating separate controller appliances from the network.

Wi-Fi 7 incorporates advanced technologies to optimize power consumption, resulting in improved energy efficiency and prolonged battery life for connecting devices. Integrated controller functionality in the X7-35X reduces cost and complexity by eliminating separate controller appliances from the network. Backward Compatibility: While pushing the boundaries of performance, Wi-Fi 7 remains backward compatible with previous Wi-Fi standards, ensuring seamless integration with existing devices.

While pushing the boundaries of performance, Wi-Fi 7 remains backward compatible with previous Wi-Fi standards, ensuring seamless integration with existing devices. Ease of Use: the X7-35X works seamlessly with the cnMaestro management system for secure, end-to-end network control. Cambium's ONE Network architecture integrates Wi-Fi, switching, security, SD-WAN and fixed wireless backhaul into a single solution.

the X7-35X works seamlessly with the cnMaestro management system for secure, end-to-end network control. Cambium's ONE Network architecture integrates Wi-Fi, switching, security, SD-WAN and fixed wireless backhaul into a single solution. Exceptional Value: The X7-35X provides significant value to organizations looking to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi technology without paying a premium. The X7-35X is priced at less than half the MSRP of enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 7 introduced to the market to date, making it practical for a wide variety of organizations to adopt.

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding collaboration with Cambium Networks as the chosen provider of the Wi-Fi 7 platform for the X7-35X access point," said Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With the Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 7 Networking platform, we are committed to redefining enterprise networking performance, enabling seamless connectivity and advanced applications that shape the future of wireless connectivity."

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies.

