Cambium Networks Partners with Nonius to Set New Standards in Hospitality Connectivity

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced its collaboration with Nonius, a leading global company offering digital technology for hotel guests. This strategic partnership leverages Cambium Networks' advanced hospitality solutions which include Wi-Fi access points, comprehensive switching solutions, and cnMaestro™ cloud management platform to meet the evolving connectivity demands of hotel guests, showcased by the successful implementation at Dakota Hotels in the United Kingdom, ensuring a seamless digital experience that complements the luxury and comfort Dakota Hotels is known for.

Dakota Hotels faced the challenge of upgrading their Wi-Fi infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of devices per guest, the demand for high-speed internet access, and the expectation for a flawless online experience.

Alan Poole, Group IT Manager at Dakota Hotels, expressed his enthusiasm with the project's outcome, "The feedback from our guests has been overwhelmingly positive. The ability to seamlessly connect and enjoy high-speed internet access throughout our properties has significantly enhanced the guest experience. This upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and staying at the forefront of technology."

The solution, implemented by Nonius with Cambium Networks' technology, provides seamless connectivity and supports the diverse needs of the hotel's operations, from guest services to back-office functions. Technology deployed includes:

Centralized cloud management via Cambium Networks' cnMaestro system allows Dakota Hotels to streamline network provisioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting, ensuring optimal performance and quick resolution of any issues. This level of control and visibility is critical in maintaining the high standards of guest service for which Dakota Hotels is renowned.

Hayden Doyle, Director at Nonius, stated, "Our collaboration with Cambium Networks has enabled us to deliver a next-generation Wi-Fi solution that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of guests at Dakota Hotels. The ease of deployment, combined with the reliability and performance of Cambium Networks' technology, has set a new benchmark in hospitality connectivity."

This partnership between Cambium Networks and Nonius not only exemplifies the innovative spirit of both companies but also their commitment to enhancing the digital experience in hospitality environments. The successful deployment at Dakota Hotels serves as a model for future collaborations aimed at meeting the dynamic connectivity needs of modern hotel guests.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium's wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies, allowing customers to focus more on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

About Nonius

Nonius is a global leader in providing cutting-edge guest-facing solutions tailored for the hospitality market. Our comprehensive suite of offerings includes Interactive TV, Cast, Mobile App, Guest Wi-Fi, Networks, Digital Signage, Voice, and seamless Integrations with other hotel systems. Our cloud-based solutions are designed to be green, lean, and highly efficient, elevating the digital guest experience while streamlining hotel operations. For more information, visit www.noniussolutions.com.

