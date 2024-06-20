Cambium Networks' PMP 450v Achieves Full FCC Certification, Enabling Superior Performance and Flexibility

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced the full FCC and ISED certification of the PMP 450v Fixed Wireless Access Point and Subscriber Module, expanding its advanced connectivity solutions in the 6 GHz spectrum. PMP 450v is Cambium Networks' second fully accredited 6 GHz platform, joining the ePMP 4600 and ePMP Force 4625.

Many broadband operators face capacity constraints due to crowded 5 GHz spectrum. With this certification, service providers, enterprises, and industrial network operators can now cost effectively add broadband capacity to both new and existing 3 GHz and 5 GHz deployments. The 6 GHz unlicensed spectrum uses an Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) system that is also fully approved and operational.

The PMP 450v Access Point and Subscriber Module are designed to operate seamlessly across the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands (up to 7.125 GHz), ensuring both backward and forward compatibility. With its ultra-wideband support of up to 160 MHz total channel bandwidth, the PMP 450v offers a substantial increase in capacity, enabling higher performance to more customers and flexibility in spectrum usage.

Key Features and Benefits

Backward and Forward Compatibility: Protect existing investments while migrating to next-generation technology.

Protect existing investments while migrating to next-generation technology. 4x4 MIMO Access Point: Enhanced performance with more bandwidth and multi-sector mode, supporting independent operation of 5 GHz and 6 GHz carriers.

Enhanced performance with more bandwidth and multi-sector mode, supporting independent operation of 5 GHz and 6 GHz carriers. Carrier Aggregation: Flexibility in spectrum usage with different bandwidths to adapt to varying congestion levels in the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands.

Flexibility in spectrum usage with different bandwidths to adapt to varying congestion levels in the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. High Capacity and Low Latency: Supports up to 1.2 Gbps capacity with latencies as low as 3–5 ms, ideal for business and residential connectivity.

Supports up to 1.2 Gbps capacity with latencies as low as 3–5 ms, ideal for business and residential connectivity. Ultra-Wide-Band Support: Up to 160 MHz total channel bandwidth.

Up to 160 MHz total channel bandwidth. Comprehensive Management: Easily managed through Cambium Networks' cnMaestro™ system, providing seamless provisioning, monitoring, and upgrades.

Easily managed through Cambium Networks' cnMaestro™ system, providing seamless provisioning, monitoring, and upgrades. Network Planning: Quickly design networks for optimal deployment and cost effectiveness with LINKPlanner and generate highly accurate RF predictions and derivative services that accurately represent the reality of the RF world from cnHeat.

Quickly design networks for optimal deployment and cost effectiveness with LINKPlanner and generate highly accurate RF predictions and derivative services that accurately represent the reality of the RF world from cnHeat. 3-year hardware warranty and support from Cambium Networks.

Certification and Industry Impact

The certification of the PMP 450v underscores Cambium Networks' dedication to advancing wireless broadband technology. By achieving this certification, the PMP 450v ensures compliance with regulatory standards, offering a reliable solution for expanding network capabilities and enhancing service offerings.

"Cambium Networks' PMP 450v is a game-changer for network operators looking to maximize their spectrum resources while maintaining exceptional performance," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "This certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in connectivity solutions."

Automated Frequency Coordination – Simplified and at No Additional Cost

Cambium Networks equipment can operate across 850 MHz of the 6 GHz spectrum band allocated by the FCC and 950 MHz allocated by the Canadian authorities. Cambium Networks is working closely with and leveraging Qualcomm Technologies' turnkey Automated Frequency Coordination Suite.

Cambium Networks makes the AFC process transparent to the service provider. With the AFC interface built into the radio, the service provider can easily use the AFC service with no extra charge or hassle.

6 GHz Spectrum Availability Tool

The 6 GHz unlicensed spectrum in the United States and Canada requires each radio to connect to the AFC service. This interface is included in each 6 GHz radio and reports back which channels are available at the location where the radio is deployed. Cambium offers several options for an operator to obtain information on channel availability before even purchasing radio equipment. Either LINKPlanner or Cambium's stand-alone 6 GHz Spectrum Availability Tool will return information on the frequencies and power limits available at any location of the operator's choosing. By simply selecting the location where one intends to deploy 6 GHz, the tool responds with the channel and power level availability one could see when deploying the radio at that location.

