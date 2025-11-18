CAMBIUM NETWORKS PROVIDES FINANCIAL UPDATE

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks" or "Cambium") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced an update on recent financial and commercial activity.

Financial Highlights (unaudited):

Cambium billed approximately $43 million of shipments to customers during the third quarter of 2025, compared to approximately $40 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 8%.

Cambium's customers placed approximately $45 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $47 million during the second quarter of 2025. This 4% decrease is within the traditional seasonal variation between the second and third quarters that we have experienced in prior years.

Although Cambium's distributors experienced a decrease of approximately 9% in sell-through on a sequential quarter basis, this was largely due to lack of available inventory, and this is expected to improve as our available inventory improves.

"We are starting to see stability in our markets, as evidenced by our quarterly bookings and shipping levels and are encouraged by the normalized level of inventory in the channel," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO.

Cambium continues to innovate in both its enterprise and fixed wireless broadband product categories with significant new product introductions.

In the enterprise product category, we launched and took initial orders for the X7-53X and the X7-55X Wi-Fi 7 access points. These ceiling-mounted multi-radio platforms are ideal for high client density deployments and complement the existing X7-35X Wi-Fi 7 access point. Initial shipments commenced in early fourth quarter 2025.

In conjunction with the two new Wi-Fi 7 access points, we also announced two new multi-gigabit cnMatrix switches, the EX3030RM-P and the EX3052RM-P, which complement the Wi-Fi 7 access point's capacity. Looking forward to 2026, we intend to continue to build our Wi-Fi 7 access point portfolio with wall plate and additional ceiling mount options to meet our customers' needs as the industry transitions to Wi-Fi 7.

In our fixed wireless product category, we introduced the ePMP Force 4518 and the ePMP Force 4616 subscriber radios, supporting 5 GHz and 6 GHz spectrum, respectively, and complementing the existing ePMP Force 4525 and ePMP Force 4625. The Force 4518 and Force 4616 are low-profile, cost-effective solutions that provide an aesthetically pleasing footprint while meeting service providers' challenging average revenue per user (ARPU) driven business cases.

Kurk added, "I was also pleased to see the trend in the attach rate of cnMaestro X, our subscription-based native cloud management platform. cnMaestro X provides advanced AI-based network management and security services, coupled with vertical market-specific capability via our MarketApps that managed service providers supporting the multi-dwelling (MDU) and hospitality markets have come to rely on to deliver impeccable services to their clients.

As Cambium journeys forward, I want to thank our suppliers, partners, and customers for their continued support and our employees for their exceptional dedication."

