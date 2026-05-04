Cambium Networks Pursues Appeal of Nasdaq Delisting

Becomes Current in its SEC Filings

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced today that the Company filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 in addition to filing its quarterly reports for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2025. This comes just three weeks after the Company released its comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company is now current with its filings of its periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

As previously disclosed, the Company is appealing The Nasdaq Stock Market's decision to delist the Company's ordinary shares from the Nasdaq Global Market and expects a decision from Nasdaq in the second quarter of 2026. If the appeal is not successful, the Company will seek to move from the OTC Expert Market to one of the other OTC markets, to enable easier trading in the Company's ordinary shares.

We have demonstrated our ability to quickly file our 2025 financial reports following the filing of our comprehensive annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024, including the restatement of our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the quarterly reports for 2023 and 2024. With the restatements behind us, we believe we are back on track with our usual cadence of filing our period reports with the SEC. While we are pleased to have these accounting issues behind us, we reiterate that the accounting issues leading to our restatements do not impact our operations or our ability to deliver the high-quality products expected of Cambium. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file its quarterly report for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, during May 2026 and is confident that we will be able to timely file all future reports.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements relating to the trading of the Company's ordinary shares on the OTC market, the success of the Company' appeal of its Nasdaq delisting, as well as words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "may," "should," "could," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside of the Company's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company's trading on the OTC market, and its ability to return to The Nasdaq Stock Market and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Cambium Networks

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks